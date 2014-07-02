What will be banned next in the name of health?

IT’S about freedom, stupid! When freedom lovers opposed draconian antismoker laws, they were more concerned about civil liberty than about smokers. Their warnings have been vindicated. Health despots, after having villainised smokers, are on a roll. Buoyed by the lack of consumer resistance, they are extending their war to more things people like, from tobacco, liquor and gambling to sugar, salt and fat.

The voluminous literature produced to support their war on freedom and satisfaction never mentions freedom or that happiness is healthy. Their vacuous mantra that what they denounce "has no benefits" suggests disregard for or hatred of freedom and happiness. But who are they? The lunatic fringe, puritanical fanatics, fascists, communists … or the World Health Organisation (WHO) with its penumbra of activists?

At the WHO’s behest, many governments, including ours, embarked on social engineering far beyond the original excuse: protecting "passive" victims of smokers, drinkers and gamblers. Government plans include extending the ban on consumer information regarding tobacco — misleadingly called an advertising ban — to liquor, and making ugly packaging, inaccessible products and tasteless food compulsory. It wants to extend discrimination from people who like tobacco, liquor or gambling to people who like sugar, salt, or pap and boerewors.

The WHO is contemptuous of concerns about its nonhealth proposals. "Do not allow concerns," it tells governments, about unemployment, antipoor discrimination, inflation and smuggling.

The Africa Tax Forum meets in Arusha, Tanzania next week to consider the WHO’s Technical Manual on Tobacco Tax Administration. Governments are expected to embrace what the WHO’s unelected, unaccountable, supragovernmental bureaucrats prescribe. They are presumed to be health experts giving advice, but brazenly exceed their mandate by telling governments what fiscal, budgetary, labour, licensing, crime, and ethical policies to adopt. The "technical manual" is neither technical nor a manual, but about "administration"; one-size-fits-all regardless of divergent economies, cultures and constitutions.

The manual recommends taxing consumers 70% "excise" — a thumb-suck number — on retail tobacco prices. It wants uniform rates regardless of hugely varying prices, incomes or other taxes. Where value-added tax exceeds 30%, for instance, adding 70% is mathematically impossible. Notwithstanding such absurdities, many governments, including ours, regard WHO recommendations as "treaty obligations" at the expense of sovereignty.

The manual’s madness does not end there. It purports to be "best practice", a weasel word which, like "public interest", means everything and nothing. Having prescribed fiscal policy, the WHO goes on to prescribe budgetary policy by saying how additional revenue must be spent. It provides no estimate of what 70% excise will do to smoking or smuggling. Its second mathematical flaw is the assumption that higher taxes on reduced sales necessarily increase revenue. Its third, is failure to recognise that consumers pay more for supposedly unhealthy products by diverting resources from healthy alternatives with more flexibility of demand.

The WHO’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control encourages price and tax measures against consumers. Legitimising discrimination against smokers legitimises it for all social engineering. It will not end with discrimination against people who like tobacco, liquor, gambling, sugar, salt, fat or junk food. As our bodies metabolise carbohydrates into sugar, dairy products have fat, and many tasty foods are salty, next will be discrimination against consumers who like bread, biscuits, cake, sweets, rice, potatoes, cold drinks, boerewors, chips, hamburgers, pizzas, and much else. The WHO says obesity is a leading health risk. As unprotected sex is our biggest killer, what is to stop the WHO from introducing prohibitions and taxes on these health risks? When will we stop Big Nanny fine-tuning our lives?

• Louw is director of the Free Market Foundation.