THE INSIDER: Word in the right ear can yield refreshing results

HAVING the ear of an important figure in wage talks is vital. Even more important is that the parties in the salary negotiations do not have cloth ears. To extend the auditory metaphor with a bad pun, all parties should be in the ear and now.

Why this obsession with ears and wage talks? Well, trade union Solidarity was full of praise for employers and unions in the National Bargaining Council for the Chemical Industry.

The parties swiftly settled a two-year wage deal without strikes or lockouts. "Petroleum agreement a breath of fresh ear amid labour unrest," read the headline on Solidarity’s press release. ‘Ear, ‘ear!

Ministry’s bull run

THE ministry for women’s affairs is now located in the Presidency, which, some jokers claim, is perhaps the best place in the government for such matters. This ministry, known in its former incarnation as the department of women, children and people with disabilities, does not like to offend people when dealing with sensitive gender issues, such as urging more institutions to introduce programmes "aimed at propelling women into playing an active role in the economy".

With such propellants in mind, the ministry has heaped praise on the University of Free State for giving a cleaning contract to the mainly female workers who were humiliated by students during a urine-soaked racist initiation ritual five years ago — and it has probably offended a few gender activists in the process.

A ministry statement praised the university’s leadership for showing "what is possible when the bull is taken by its horn", a description that perhaps ought to have been phrased differently. Still, one can’t fault the women’s ministry for tooting the university’s horn.

Debt unlimited

A "REASONABLE credit record" might be good enough to qualify you for a loan from the Mpumalanga Economic Growth Agency, known by its loan-generous acronym of Mega.

The agency seems reasonably understanding about the payment or nonpayment of debts and is willing to assist aspiring business people from once disadvantaged backgrounds "who have limited access to funding".

As few people have unlimited access to funding, many aspiring Mpumalanga entrepreneurs are quite likely to require a Mega loan. The agency provides funding for housing purposes — that is, for business people who want to build houses for others and not for themselves. Some confusion arises here as the agency’s criteria for qualification states that applicants must be "at least 18 years of age for hosing". It may be that Mega provides loans both for housing development and for related garden services such as hosing, unless of course it also intends to give loans for stockings rather than hosepipes.

Wise words

"WHAT can be added to the happiness of a man who is in health, out of debt, and has a clear conscience?"

Adam Smith, Scottish moral philosopher and a pioneer of political economy (1723-1790).

