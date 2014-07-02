Informal enterprise should take its rightful place in South African economy

WITHOUT warning, and against all expectations, the ignored economic energies of many South Africans made it into the mainstream last week.

The occasion was the state of the province address by Gauteng’s new premier, David Makhura, who gave pride of place to a plan to strengthen township business. He began his speech with a commitment "to revitalise and mainstream" the township economy. His government, he said, would support "the development of township enterprises, co-operatives and SMMEs (small, medium and micro-sized enterprises) that will produce goods and services that meet the needs of township residents".

Provinces and municipalities would work together to "provide training, funding, economic infrastructure and markets for the goods and services produced by township and community enterprises".

He promised a summit of SMMEs and township businesspeople within 200 days to devise a programme of action and, within the same period, "serious dialogue" with private interests "to hammer out consensus on how we can unlock the potential of key sectors of the provincial economy to create more decent jobs and be more inclusive of blacks, women and youth".

Seeing the townships as sources of economic activity breaks with one of our deepest prejudices — the view that serious business happens only in air-conditioned offices, where people behave much as they do in similar offices around the globe. It is a bias that unites those who influence opinion across the barriers of race and political loyalty — it is found as much in the African National Congress as among its opponents.

It is this thinking that produces our "jobs debate" and its search for the magic formula that will turn every adult into a person who works in a formal factory, office or shop, despite overwhelming evidence that this is impossible. It also ensures that the debate constantly portrays most South Africans as wastes of economic space, despite the fact that they are among our most enterprising and hard-working citizens.

To run a spaza shop or backyard panel beaters or other township enterprise is considered inferior, despite the obvious point that buying and selling goods and service requires no dress code or culture test and that it can be done on the streets, as well as in carpeted buildings.

This bias is further evidence that, despite great changes over the past two decades, we are still locked in many of the attitudes of the past. One of the great ironies of our journey to democracy is that many of the standards and values of the pre-1994 elite have become those of the new one too. Minority rule created a set of standards that worked very well for a small, privileged caste. It was sadly logical that those who were excluded should see them as standards to which everyone should aspire — if everyone is not entitled to what whites once monopolised, then surely freedom still eludes us?

But what whites enjoyed then worked only because everyone else was excluded — trying to extend it to everyone ends up excluding many. By refusing to support those who make their living on the streets and in the backyards because they don’t do business in the same way as the minority does, we miss opportunities for growth.

Makhura’s speech offers a way out of that trap. An emphasis on township business is a mixed blessing. Townships were designed so that people would be cut off from economic opportunity — developing township business on its own, separate from the mainstream economy, will lock people into poverty. But this does not seem to be what Gauteng has in mind: "private-sector players" will surely be asked to help link township business to the mainstream economy.

Of course, this will not happen unless business takes the initiative seriously. But doing this is essential to its strategic interests. Unlocking energies in the townships can boost formal business. But there is also another reason to negotiate a new relationship between formal and township business.

Pressures on the labour relations system may not be as serious as they are made out to be. But they do signal a need to negotiate compromises that will reduce conflict. What kind of bargain may be needed to reduce tension between union members and employers?

In other societies, workers have received a greater "social wage" — education, healthcare, housing — in exchange for reducing wage demands. That may not work here as union members often already have these benefits. But a key pressure on wages is workers’ need to share their pay with jobless dependants. This seems to give union members a strong interest in improvements for people outside the formal workplace — precisely what Makhura and his government seem to be placing on the table.

Even if unions do not agree to trade wage increases for improvements for the jobless, the approach Gauteng is proposing would, if it succeeds, reduce pressure on bargaining by creating more openings for people who don’t have formal jobs.

We need to find ways to break out of patterns that deny the economy’s benefits to millions. Makhura’s insistence to take seriously the contribution of many who are now ignored offers an opportunity to do that.

• Friedman is director of the Centre for the Study of Democracy.