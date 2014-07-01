THE INSIDER: Windfall comes wrapped in garbled grammar

DREAMS do sometimes come true, making instant millionaires of ordinary people who missed out on lucky-packet empowerment deals.

Thanks to the generosity of internet giants Google and Microsoft, one fortunate individual in SA is a whopping $1.5bn richer, merely by owning an e-mail address. "We happily announce to you the draw of Google an American multinational corporation in conjunction with Microsoft Windows," the congratulatory line stated in an e-mail to the winner.

"Google and Micro Soft (presumably the same company as Microsoft) two major providers of internet products globally collects all e-mail addresses of people active online, among millions that subscribed to few from other e-mail providers," the winner’s letter said.

It was clearly written in haste and excitement, so grammar and punctuation went out the window.

The winner was advised not to "reply back": "Do not reply back to the senders address or the source e-mail address, it is sent via computer virtual assistance for response will not be read by Human but computer."

This particular human winner was too overwhelmed to even bother contemplating a reply. He’s going to invest his fortune in Google and Microsoft shares and will be building a palace with windows at his Ekandla homestead out of petty cash.

A window on the Word

TAXI drivers and glaziers might have little in common except that they both look through glass in the course of their business. But when it comes to religion, some taxi drivers and glaziers are quite steadfast in spreading the word.

A metered-taxi driver of staunch Christian principles recently spotted two young women in short skirts on a pavement in a Johannesburg suburb and, in a detour from his passenger’s chosen route, drove up to the ladies, rolled his car window down, and informed them that "Jesus is the saviour of the world". The women seemed puzzled about this blessed information, as it seemed it was not what they were expecting from a taxi driver.

The glazier’s message came in a similar way: while fitting windows for a customer, the client asked the glazier for a cigarette. The glazier replied with a smile: "No, I’m a churchgoer", suggesting that churchgoers don’t smoke or carry fags to dish out to others. The client, thinking he had seen through the window-man’s pockets, was forced to conclude that the answer to his craving, like a miniskirt, was not blowing in the wind.

Wise words

"SPEND more time in study and prayer. That’s the secret of successful evangelism."

Bill Graham, US Christian evangelist (born 1918).

