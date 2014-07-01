IN THE MARKETS: Credit figures show consumers under pressure

IF YOU are anything like me, you are probably battling to keep your overdraft at manageable levels and the credit collection bureau at bay. Like many South African consumers, I have made the most of low interest rates with access to relatively easy money over the past two years, but rising inflation and overinflated lifestyle ambitions have rapidly brought the party to an end.

As a result, I found the most recent release of the private sector credit extension figures both telling and somewhat comforting.

I am not alone.

Total private sector credit extension growth remained unchanged and in line with expectations at 8.3% year on year during May. However, bank credit extension growth to the corporate sector edged higher to 13% year on year in May while household credit extension growth weakened to 4.3% year on year in May from 4.6% in April. In isolation, much of the monthly economic data released by the South Africa Reserve Bank seldom tell a story. But when viewed as a time series, a clearer narrative begins to emerge.

Although the rise in credit extension growth to the corporate sector would normally be viewed as positive, the absolute figures remain lacklustre and the increase probably has more to do with seasonality than growth in the economy. The main factors driving this increase — investments and bills — are notoriously volatile and the increase can most probably be put down to corporations drawing down existing credit facilities to smooth seasonal cash flow issues.

In terms of household credit extension, the picture is somewhat bleaker. The slowdown in credit extension growth occurred across all of the main household credit categories. However, it was the general loans and advances category — which includes credit cards, overdrafts and other loans and advances and is most closely associated with unsecured lending — that saw the biggest decline.

Unsecured credit extension moderated to a rate of 6.7% year on year, from 7.3% in April — its lowest rate since August 2003. When compared with early last year, when unsecured credit to households grew at a robust 28.7% year on year in January down from 30.6% year on year in December, a clearer pattern starts to emerge.

One could easily argue that the slowdown in unsecured lending should be welcomed as a good thing, given the difficult economic situation most South African s find themselves in, and that it was rampant growth in unsecured lending that got us into this mess in the first place, but in terms of assessing the financial wellbeing of South African households — and the outlook for the consumer-driven side of the economy — it doesn’t bode well.

The steady slowdown in household credit extension reflects not only the worsening fortunes of South African households over the past two years, but also the resultant tightening of lending conditions by banks as the number of bad debts started to rise. The result is that we find ourselves in a situation where household consumption has slowed in the first quarter to its weakest level since the 2008-09 recession, inflation is rising, consumer confidence is battered — and we are bracing ourselves for a rate hike.

To this end, I have to wonder whether raising interest rates right now is really the most sensible thing to do. The minutes of the last monetary policy committee meetings made clear that the Reserve Bank is intent on embarking on a rate-hiking cycle. The only caveat was that the speed and extent of the hikes would be determined by the economic data the committee is presented with — data like the most recent private sector credit extension figures.

I may have a vested interest in terms of the manageability of my own overdraft, but in my eyes the data have been pretty clear: growth is slowing, inflation isn’t demand-driven, and despite these so-called "low" interest rates, consumers are heavily indebted already. In an environment where demand pull factors are clearly outweighed by supply-side factors such as administered prices and petrol price increases, the bank has a duty to invoke the flexibility of the targeting mechanism.

I am well aware that the Bank’s primary mandate is the maintenance of price stability and I don’t for a moment deny that inflation could reach potentially damaging levels, but I wonder whether the alternative is truly the better option. There in no question that the Bank is determined to retain its credibility in so far as its commitment to targeting inflation. But, if in doing so, it completely disregards its commitment to growth, it will have lost its integrity — in my eyes at least.