IN THE MARKETS: Downturn will test Reserve Bank’s rate hike stance

THE South African Reserve Bank’s credibility will be tested in the next few months as it is set to increase rates in what could be recessionary conditions.

The Bank still has three monetary policy committee (MPC) meetings for the rest of governor Gill Marcus’s tenure, which expires this year.

The meetings are in July, September and November.

Ms Marcus can then either be reappointed or be replaced.

Last week, she reiterated that rates will rise, although not necessarily at each of the three meetings. It remains highly data dependent, and the data have markedly deteriorated after the last MPC meeting, with dismal first quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth figures.

This makes it more difficult for the Bank to follow through on its promise to raise rates. The economy could be in a recession at future MPC meetings if the next quarterly GDP growth figure is also negative. Normally, the rate cutting option is then considered, to boost the economy.

There is a chance of escaping on the data-dependent precondition. The Bank could state the data, meaning GDP, have deteriorated to such an extent that further hikes have to be put on hold. But that would probably not appease the markets or economists, who have adopted a forward guidance based on further rate increases.

Ironically, that was the base case at the beginning of the year. The market expected some hikes in the future as the global economy "normalises". It was precisely when nobody expected it that the hike was announced in January, with a projected and slightly inflated inflationary spike used as a pretext.

Peter Attard Montalto, an analyst at Nomura, said the Bank will pull through with further hikes, possibly in July.

It will then disregard the negative effects of such a step on GDP growth, which has already been downgraded to 2.1% from 2.7% at the beginning of the year.

Many economists now predict growth could only be 1.8% or even closer to 1%.

"The Bank has been clear on the growth issue for some time. It is not responsible for rescuing the economy when it is government-controlled microeconomic policy issues that are at fault."

However, Investec’s Annabel Bishop said it would be difficult for the Bank to continue with hikes.

"The optimal outcome would be no further rise in interest rates in 2014," she said.

Already, January’s 50 basis-point hike had contributed to the first quarter’s economic weakness.

The weak growth of 2.2% in the wholesale, retail, motor trade, accommodation and catering sector was at risk of slowing further should additional interest rate hikes occur this year.

The Reserve Bank remains an independent institution.

But we have already seen how the administration of President Jacob Zuma brushes off the role of so-called independent institutions, such as the public protector. Why should the Bank be spared similar treatment?

The new administration has two new top faces at the Treasury and could probably frown on more hikes in the present economic circumstances. More so after Ms Marcus’s veiled criticism of the government in the middle of last year. She is surely not in the category of Mr Zuma’s favourites.

That makes it increasingly likely her contract will not be renewed in November. Deputy governors Lesetja Kganyago and Daniel Mminele are also seen as hawks supporting further hikes, making it unlikely either of them will be appointed as Ms Marcus’s successor. Mr Kganyago’s tenure as Treasury director-general was under the now retired Trevor Manuel, with whom he is still closely associated.

That could open the way for Mr Zuma to appoint a more friendly governor, possibly with a dovish policy stance. That in itself should not be a problem as the MPC has been split since the beginning of the year over the rate decision.

Some members opposed rate hikes, a view which has now evolved into a stable rate outlook.

It is not clear why the Bank’s higher rate view was so firmly hooked to the forward guidance. In the eurozone, European Central Bank (ECB) president Mario Draghi has played it safe by not committing the central bank to any long-term rate position.

In the US, Federal Reserve (Fed) chairwoman Janet Yellen has also not mentioned any hiking agenda. She has said only that rates will "normalise" at some point in the future, giving her and the Fed the leeway to adapt to changing circumstances.

Unfortunately, the present Bank stance precludes this luxury, as it has stated "we are already in a rising interest rate cycle".