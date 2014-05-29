Die is cast for second stage of SA’s transition

BY THE late 1980s, the international prestige the African National Congress (ANC) had earned over 25 years of campaigning, combined with the political influence it exercised over thousands of democratic activists in SA, enabled it to knit together a coalition capable of bringing about political change. The providential convergence of a handful of historical developments facilitated the transition from apartheid to democracy. As a result, the last-ditch efforts of the far-right fringe notwithstanding, the principal antagonists reached an accord, opening up the path to the first phase of the transition.

Unpacking what transpired during the first four years of that decade, the white political elites opted to negotiate the transfer of political power rather than risk the uncertainties of escalating political unrest. The willingness of the liberation movements to accept a little less than they had striven for made it possible to hold those first democratic elections in 1994.

Though new opportunities were immediately accessible to those who had the training, the talent or the drive, democracy did not seriously tamper with the architecture of privilege and disadvantage inherited from the past. White males dominate every facet of SA’s economy and statistics suggest that whites, as a racial community, have fared even better under democracy.

Growing impatience with the slow rate of change among sectors of the ANC’s constituency, as the trickle-down economics it had adopted increased inequality, inspired demands to accelerate the pace. During the first 15 years of freedom, social tensions slowly built up beneath the surface calm, inevitably erupting in the service delivery protests that have escalated since 2006.

President Jacob Zuma’s inaugural address announced that the mandate the ANC had received from the electorate was to embark on the second phase of the transition to a national democratic society. Though the concept has never been adequately defined, we might hazard its broad outline from the pronouncements of ANC leaders at different moments during the liberation struggle.

Addressing the court from the dock during the Rivonia Trial, Nelson Mandela explained: "The most important political document ever adopted by the ANC is the ‘Freedom Charter’. It is by no means a blueprint for a socialist state.

"It calls for redistribution, but not nationalisation, of land; it provides for nationalisation of mines, banks and monopoly industry because big monopolies are owned by one race only, and without such nationalisation, racial domination would be perpetuated despite the spread of political power."

In a seminal article on the Freedom Charter, written in 1956, Mandela had in fact argued: "The breaking up and democratisation of these monopolies will open up fresh fields for the development of a prosperous non-European bourgeois class.

"For the first time in the history of this country, the non-European bourgeoisie will have the opportunity to own in their own name and right mills and factories, and trade and private enterprise will boom and flourish as never before."

Mandela hoped the redistribution of the country’s economic assets to favour the historically disadvantaged would be among the outcomes the acquisition of political power produced. In the eyes of his hard-core supporters, the transformations he expected have yet to occur. The second phase of the transition will thus be forward movement to pursue them.

After an unprecedented 18 years of relative political stability, the deferments of 1994 blew back into the ANC’s face in the shape of the Marikana massacre, during the movement’s centennial year, in 2012. The electoral support the Economic Freedom Fighters mustered, principally among younger African voters, is also indicative of dissatisfaction among them, despite the evident changes in their life chances.

As the governing party, the challenge facing the ANC today is bringing together the political and social forces that will give it the authority to assume leadership of society. Those of us who witnessed that sharp exchange between FW de Klerk and Mandela on that first day of the Convention for a Democratic SA in December 1991 were anxious that the tone of their altercation had set the stage for an acrimonious national convention. While Mandela’s response to De Klerk’s provocative words demonstrated his firmness on matters of principle, throughout the negotiating process, the ANC demonstrated a tactical flexibility that made it relatively easy to clear log-jams.

The emphasis on rural development and land reform in Zuma’s new cabinet, signalled by the appointment of two deputy ministers, hopefully will result in a programme to slow the tide of urban migration by stimulating agriculture. The new Department of Small Business Development should unshackle the creativity of potential entrepreneurs.

The commencement of this second phase of the transition will also require broad consensus among a number of the key players and stakeholders on the substance of the immediate and intermediate measures required to embark on it.

Zuma’s speech suggests a growing confidence that the governing party will be able to implement a profoundly transformative agenda while fending off the attacks of the opposition. His undertaking to pursue it fearlessly can only be realised if his ministers demonstrate the capacity to balance the urgency of their mission with the imperative of stability. Neither should be compromised by reckless redistributive measures; nor should fears about transient upheavals constrain the striving for greater equity.

Working together, the second phase can be as good a story as the first.

• Jordan is a former arts and culture minister.