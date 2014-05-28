JAZZ: Mike Rossi; Cape Town Big Band Festival

FATE works in a funny way, reflects reedman Mike Rossi. "If I had not been teaching in South Africa, I might never have got to Italy."

For Italian-American Rossi, reconnecting with his roots has brought new energies to his music, just as reconnecting with Africa reinspires many African-American players. This is beautifully reflected on his latest release: The Mike Rossi Project — Trespassing Permitted (from www.cdbaby.com).

Though Rossi’s grandparents were from Italy — his mother’s family from Abruzzo, his father’s from Benevento in the south — neither he nor his parents had visited the country. "But my parents’ mannerisms, the food, the emotions, the enjoyment of life — we were Italians, not Midwesterners."

Rossi’s first visit to Italy, though, was driven by two factors: an invitation from recording partner and guitarist Anthony Weller, and the discovery of a firm of horn-makers. Leading a delegation of University of Cape Town players to the International Association for Jazz Education conference in Los Angeles, he encountered the hand-crafted saxophones of Rampone and Cazzani, sax makers since the 19th century. The instruments quickly became an addiction: "I left the conference with two … and every time I visit Europe now, I try to get there — and I always come away with another horn."

The album displays the unique quality of the instruments: "Listen to the track Buon Giorno Le Marche. It starts on a low B Flat, and that sound, on that particular horn, is so remarkable I knew I had to write a song that started there," Rossi says.

That’s one of three Italy-inspired tracks on the album. All the tunes are Rossi originals and the ensemble comprises William Haubrich on trombone, Lee Thompson on trumpet, pianist Andrew Ford, bassist Wesley Rustin, and drummer Kesivan Naidoo.

One of its delights is the tight ensemble writing for — and communicative playing between — the three horns.

Rossi tells of landing in Rome, meeting Weller, and persuading a siesta-sleepy delicatessen owner to reopen his shop so they could buy lunch. "I was like a kid in a candy store, buying everything, and when Antony tried to pay at the end, I joked, in my father’s Naples dialect: ‘I’m gonna kill you!’ And the shop owner said ‘Aha! You are from Naples!’ That was kind of a homecoming."

The Italian connection has had benefits beyond inspired composition.

Exchanges between the university and the Arcevia Jazz Feast are now happening, and for three years, Rossi has taken two Cape Town students there to study — this year, vocalist Amy Campbell and trumpeter James McLure. Trespassing Permitted, meanwhile, with its wistful, emotional evocations of the Abruzzo, is another album of the year.

This month ends with the Cape Town Big Band Festival. Running at the Baxter Theatre in Rondebosch from tonight to Saturday, the event features more than 20 of the city’s youth, school and adult big bands.

On Friday, the set from the Alumni Big band features vocal guest the New York-based Nicky Schrire, whose latest EP, To the Spring, is just out.

On Thursday in Johannesburg, The Orbit on De Korte Street (info@theorbit.co.za ; 011 339 6645) features Swiss, Ethiopian-jazz revivalists the Imperial Tiger Orchestra.

In Cape Town, The Crypt (www.thecryptjazz.com or 079 683 4658) features the Buddy Wells Trio. Full programmes can be found on the websites.

Friday sees this month’s Sophiatown Jazz Encounter in the suburb’s Heritage and Culture Centre (73 Toby Street) at 7.30pm. Featured is trumpeter Marcus Wyatt, back from a European tour. Details and bookings from 083 550-7130 or thmcentre@mweb.co.za.

Friday’s Jazz and African Music night in the Theatre Rendezvous at the Pretoria State Theatre will be rich in South African sounds, with sets from both master percussionist Mabi Thobejane and vocalist Mbuso Khoza.

On Saturday, Capetonians can catch a reprise of Johnny Clegg’s Royal Albert Hall show, in the Grand Arena of the GrandWest Casino; tickets from Computicket.

Finally, if you live in KwaZulu-Natal and have not yet experienced guitar virtuoso Tony Cox’s Padkos Tour, tonight is its final night at the Catalina Theatre, in Durban (0861 915 8000).