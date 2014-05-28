EU leaders cannot afford to ignore populist outcry

READ the headlines about political extremism on the march in the European papers and you might conclude that Europe is succumbing to political hysteria. But the biggest danger is not actually hysteria, it is complacency. It is highly likely that Europe’s leaders will attempt to shrug off the results of the European elections and retreat into politics as usual. That would be a big, possibly fatal, mistake.

The main order of business at the European Union (EU) summit seemed likely to be a typical Brussels tussle over which unknown insider gets to be head of the European Commission. There will be no serious adjustments of policy, as it will just be too hard to agree on what to do. That kind of complacency is Europe’s default reaction to political revolts from voters. But that cannot be allowed to happen this time.

Unfortunately, the arguments for the EU simply carrying on regardless sound plausible — particularly if you are based in Brussels. Extremist and anti-establishment parties surged, but they still took only about 25% of the vote across the EU. The centre-right and the centre-left still dominate the European Parliament. Europe has just gone through the worst recession in decades, so a large anti-establishment vote is only to be expected. The groups that have grabbed the headlines this time — such as the National Front in France, and the UK Independence Party (Ukip) — stand almost no chance of gaining control of a national government.

What is more, the extremes themselves are very divided. Ukip says it will not sit with the National Front on the grounds that it is a racist party. The National Front itself is too fastidious to sit with Greece’s fascistic Golden Dawn. Meanwhile, Germany’s new eurosceptic force, Alternative für Deutschland, finds even Ukip too extreme.

That makes it tempting simply to dismiss the European elections as an aberration. But the aberration argument does not stack up. The fact is there have been signs of disillusionment with the European project for decades, which have consistently been ignored. In 2005, France and the Netherlands voted to reject a new integrationist EU constitution — at which point most other countries shelved plans to hold their votes. But rather than abandon the constitution, the EU repackaged it as the Lisbon Treaty — and forced it through, without popular approval. That kind of arrogance begged for a populist backlash.

The argument that the populist vote is still too weak and incoherent to merit a response does not really work. Anti-establishment parties have topped the polls in France and the UK — the EU’s second-and third-largest economies. The fringe parties have also made noteworthy gains in Spain, Italy and even Germany. And while the populists detest each other and advance bizarre or contradictory ideas, they do share a common theme: the strong belief the EU has become too powerful, at the expense of the nation state.

To argue that the weekend’s vote was actually about immigration or the economy — and not about Europe — is to miss the point. Two of the basic functions of the nation state have traditionally been to control borders and national finances. Both functions have been largely ceded to the EU. The challenge for EU leaders now is to see if they can restore some national democratic control over these key areas without actually dismantling the union itself.

On immigration, UK Prime Minister David Cameron has shown one possible route by trying to focus on "welfare tourism". This tactic may not work, as it does nothing to challenge the basic principle of freedom of migration within the EU. If focusing on welfare is not enough then more radical ideas, such as a partial roll-back of the Schengen agreement, will come on to the table.

Control of economic and fiscal policy can never be fully restored as long as countries remain in the euro; one reason to suspect the currency may break up. But the EU should shelve plans for ever more ferocious central control of national budgets. The goal should be to retain as much national autonomy as is feasible in a single-currency zone.

It is unlikely that either of these ideas will gain traction. Instead, politicians are likely to indulge in a classic insider game — as they stage an incomprehensible argument about the next head of the commission and the relative powers of EU institutions. If they head down that path, they will deserve everything they get at the next elections.

© 2014 The Financial Times Limited