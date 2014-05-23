THE INSIDER: Gujarat has common sense all wrapped up

INDIAN Prime Minister-designate Naredra Modi may be "India’s Shinzo Abe" (see article above), but this tale of two companies suggests innovation is in far greater supply in Gujarat, where Modi is the governor, than it is in Abe’s Japan.

In a Japanese soap company, soap blocks were wrapped on a hi-tech robotic assembly line and packed in cartons for dispatch. Sometimes the wrapping machine wrapped the paper without soap — resulting in an empty packet.

The company solved the problem by importing a specialised X-ray scanner and robotic arm from the US for $100,000 to check each packet and remove empty ones.

The Nirma soap company in Gujarat had the same problem. Guess what it did?

It bought a Bajaj fan for about $25 and placed it on the edge of the assembly line conveyor belt — and the empty wrappers just blew away.

An unremarkable departure

THOUGH she is no longer the premier of North West, the provincial government Thandi Modise headed had not noticed this by Thursday.

Well, it’s partly true that no-one noticed when she was premier, so no-one notices now that she is no longer the provincial big boss.

The North West provincial government, which runs the most uninformative, out-of-date website of any government body, still had Modise listed as premier on Thursday and contained six of the same head-and-shoulder pictures of the premier wearing an orange top that could be mistaken for a prisoner’s gear. The latest news article on the website is from December 9, a speech by Modise, who features prominently in almost every news article on the website.

The North West legislature, aware perhaps that Modise was hardly a dynamic leader, has welcomed the appointment of new premier Supra Mahumapelo and said it was confident that, under his leadership, the province "will be a great force for good governance".

Without referring to Modise, a legislature statement expressed the hope that Mahumapelo’s "organisational skills as well as your easygoing personality will take this province far".

Mahumapelo can prove his organisational skills by getting the provincial government’s website to produce a few daily news articles, beginning with an announcement that he is now the premier.

TomTom beats its drum

SOME impressive figures from satellite navigation company TomTom on the 10th anniversary of the launch of its first satnav device: it has sold 75-million navigation devices in 35 countries; helped 13-million couples avoid navigation arguments in the car; and helped 35-million holiday-makers find their destination and 20.4-million wedding guests get to the church on time. Apart from the first "fact", the Insider asks: "How do they know?"

Wise words

"MY ANCESTORS wandered lost in the wilderness for 40 years because, even in biblical times, men would not stop to ask for directions."

Elayne Boosler, US comedian (born 1952).

• E-mail insider@bdfm.co.za