IN THE MARKETS: Expect no hike from Bank, despite rise in CPI

THE fact that the consumer price index (CPI) figures for April came in slightly above forecasts on Wednesday seems to have done little to alter expectations that the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) would be daft to hike interest rates when it makes its public statement on Thursday.

Headline CPI inflation came in 0.1 of a percentage point higher than the consensus expectation of 6%, while core inflation was 5.5%. The primary reason for the higher than expected figure was that food prices rose at a worrying 7.8% year on year, compared to 7% year on year in March. However, some of the increase was attributed to retailers who have finally been forced to pass on some of the higher administered costs and labour costs they have been carrying.

The consensus is that although the figure breached the Bank’s 3%-6% target range, it was already expected to remain above 6% for the remainder of the year and increasing rates would do little to alter the inflation trajectory.

Moreover, the negative effects of a rate hike on domestic growth at this point outweigh any potential benefit to the rand from a rate increase. Given the relatively good resilience of the rand in the face of a trade deficit in March that was much worse than expected, and continued prospects for a high current account deficit, there are also hopes that the domestic currency might regain some of the ground it lost earlier in the year and lighten the effect of carry-through.

This is especially true considering that the higher than expected April figure has pushed out many banks’ inflation outlook estimates for the rest of the year.

For example, Citi Bank is forecasting a peak in CPI of 6.8% year on year in June, but warns that any further upside surprise in the monthly inflation rate could push this peak slightly higher.

Similarly, although economists at Barclays Africa were pleasantly surprised by the last of the pass-through evident in the most recent CPI figures, signs of greater inflationary pressure in the producer price index and purchasing managers’ index prices-paid indices, coupled with increasing food prices, are an upside risk for the headline CPI in coming months. As a result the group predicts that inflation will trudge higher to peak at 6.9% in November and 6.3% in January next year.

The big question is by how much the Bank will choose to raise rates when it begins doing so.

At the moment it seems the market has priced in about 100 basis points over the next year.

But growth indicators such as retail sales figures and manufacturing and mining output data suggest that growth is slowing, and slowing fast.

According to Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop, the lack of any significant demand pressures in the economy are an indicator that the economy continues to run well below potential, and no further increases in interest rates are warranted this year.

Indeed, there are even concerns that when the first-quarter growth figures are released next week the economy may post its first quarterly real gross domestic product contraction since the 2008-09 crisis.

To this end, it is possible that the Bank will increase rates in increments of 25 basis points rather than the typical 50 basis points.

This would, one hopes, lessen the negative effect on the growth rate and provide an opportunity for the Bank to assess the effect on the rand more clearly.

As Mohammed Nalla, head of strategic research at Nedbank Capital so succinctly put it: "SA is a yield-seeking destination, not a growth destination."

In other words, his somewhat sombre position is that for global capital there are better growth prospects than SA, even if the Bank chooses to hold rates steady.

If that is so, a hike in rates would make South African bonds preferential from a yield differential perspective and attract flows into the country, but would put a serious damper on growth — growth that needs all the help it can get.