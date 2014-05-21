Soco International feels wrath of media, WWF

A FEW times a year I receive an e-mail from someone accusing me of mischief-making. I have my spectacularly dull lawyer fact-check each column prior to submission so ordinarily I’m reluctant to respond, as most of the e-mails originate from "reputation consultants" who, as we saw during the infancy stages of Oscar Pistorius’s arrest, cannot distinguish feelings from facts, or reading bibles from pinching women inappropriately in nightclubs. But I sprang to attention when I discovered representatives from Bell Pottinger were looking for me.

Bell Pottinger is a communications advisory founded by Lord Bell. Lord Bell executed a series of successful publicity campaigns for the Conservative Party in the UK and is not to be trifled with — I know — during the summer of 1996, he caught me launching a particularly violent assault on his drinks cabinet in London. But Bell Pottinger wasn’t seeking a retraction from a column involving their client (Should Soco Drill? April 8, 2014): they were offering more information.

Soco International are recipients of authorisations and permits granting the exploration of oil in Block V of the Democratic Republic of Congo, underneath and around Lake Edward. These permits were issued in response to a comprehensive environmental impact study by the Institut Congolais pour la Conservation de la Nature (ICCN) — the governmental body tasked with the management of the Virunga National Park, and the protection of its famous inhabitants — the mountain gorillas who occupy the Mikeno Sector.

Lest it be in any doubt; Soco are not exploring — let alone drilling — in the Mikeno Sector and exist on record stating they never will.

On Tuesday the April 15, the chief warden of Virunga National Park — a Belgian aristocrat named Emmanuel de Merode — was ambushed by three gunmen and seriously wounded. A hype machine suggesting culprits and agendas was set into motion instantly based entirely on unsubstantiated claims that De Merode had visited a state prosecutor in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo to deliver sensitive information about oil exploration (De Merode has survived the attack and is recovering).

Britain’s Guardian, historically biased toward the green lobby, published an article blatantly defamatory of Soco to the point where it was amended by the feeble accompaniment of a disclaimer (a considerable win against people who hate disclosing they are wrong).

Other news agencies pursued a similar course, prompting the appearance of a curious similarity to statements issued by Soco’s fiercest critic: the World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF). Despite the disclaimer the innuendo was cast: Soco was either directly or indirectly responsible for the attack on De Merode, the death threats the WWF has allegedly been subjected to at its Swiss HQ and the deaths of two park rangers in preceding months. Nobody sought to interrogate the opponents of a hydro electric scheme sponsored in part by the Howard Buffett Foundation. Nobody sought to interrogate failed Virunga employment applicants who have previously accused De Merode of bias. And most alarmingly — nobody sought to link the attack to the illegal charcoal trade which was responsible for the slaughter of the mountain gorillas in 2007.

The removal of feelings from facts reduces the issue to a simple question: what does Soco International have to gain from attacks on people representing the very institution it received its permits from? Inferring Soco’s involvement in this campaign is further undermined to bare farce the more one evaluates the scale of social investment the company has undertaken, insisting — unlike other firms — that it manages the financials of the very programs it implements.

The depth of animosity from the WWF toward Soco invites the speculation of vendetta. Was this because Soco exposed (and probably embarrassed) the WWF for being in the wrong country when it released its highly emotive film about the gorillas in 2013? Or is it because this particular campaign is grossing its highest donations? It should not go unmentioned that the WWF’s approach is inconsistent to previous projects of a similar nature in the region — one of which the WWF was actively involved in.

The theory that firms should not be active in a country beset by resource-inspired conflict is philosophical and therefore inadmissible, and the feeling that activity in Virunga will always be associated with the murder of the gorillas in 2007 is irreconcilable with a balance of probability that reveals sovereign states are entitled to exploit their resources — with the participation of global firms. To this end, and weighing up the evidence, Soco International’s treatment at the hands of nongovernmental organisations and their media supporters is unreasonable and unwarranted.