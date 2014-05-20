THE INSIDER: Party planners welch on youth league whisk

THE Velvet Lounge, a posh Durban restaurant, is purple with rage after some African National Congress (ANC) Youth League event planners left its liquor account in the red to the tune of R83,000.

Reports said the two planners signed off on bills for pricey single-malt whisky and seafood platters for guests at a pre-election bash, but have ducked on settling the bill.

Those seafood platters will have included calamari, the fried tentacles of a squid with their rows of suckers at one end that are used for feeding (sucking the victim, some claim).

The leadership of the ANC and the Youth league have distanced themselves from the two party-throwers, saying they did not get authority for the whisky-quaffing party.

One report said the VIPs at the bash — very indulgent drinkers (VIDs) is more appropriate — spent R24,000 on whisky alone, which suggests the guests made the most of the free booze while it was available.

The rule among spongers is to order doubles or even triples if somebody else is picking up the bill.

The Velvet Lounge’s expensive whisky stock seems to have been sucked dry during this bash by two men described as serial debt absconders.

The tentacles of the law may yet catch up with them if they lack the testicles to settle this bill.

Hull fans are great sports

IT WAS a weekend of celebration in Hull, a port city in Yorkshire, England, whose team almost beat (meaning they lost to) mighty Arsenal in the Football Association Cup final at Wembley, in London, on Saturday.

Hull City started the game like a sheep shearer eager to get a monk’s blessing — the city was founded by wool-exporting monks in the late 12th century — blasting in two goals in 10 minutes to leave The Gunners wandering around like lost sheep in an abbey.

Suddenly the Hull City Council’s website notice to residents that "life isn’t always that predictable", which is actually a notice about emergencies, seemed to contain a hint of an unplanned celebration in the making.

Despite eventually being outgunned by Arsenal, Hull City’s fans packed the city’s Paragon Station to welcome the players back after the game, the Hull Daily Mail reported.

Even in defeat, Hull’s fans seemed to accept that life and football cup finals were not always that unpredictable.

The Insider can’t help but wonder if Arsenal’s fans would have been such paragons of sportsmanship if the game had gone the other way.

Wise words

"A GLASS of whisky in Scotland in the ’30s cost less than a cup of tea."

Catherine Helen Spence, Scottish-born Australian author, teacher, journalist, politician and leading suffragist (1825-1910).

More wise words

"THIS is why cup finals are so special because, on the day, anyone can beat anyone."

Ian Rush, Welsh footballer (born 1961).

