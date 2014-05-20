Education is key to tackling income inequalities

AS THE labour strikes rage on in the mining sector, underpinned by calls for higher wages and the closing of the income disparities in that industry, economists are spending more time on the question of income inequality, with compelling results.

The global debate on inequality has taken on more prominent and aggressive tones, now supported more by data and creative analysis than sentiment.

In SA, this debate has thrust us back into the battle of ideas that saw the fall of the Soviet Union during the dying years of apartheid.

This was the time when the then UK prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, declared that "there is no alternative", and that socialism would have to give way to free markets, with the support of the US president Ronald Reagan pushing for the rolling back of government in promotion of free markets.

However, voices calling for more state control and management of the economy and its commanding heights are rising in SA.

The meteoric rise of French economist Thomas Piketty into mainstream economics shows how hungry we are for answers to the questions of inequality. Paul Krugman describes Piketty’s Capital in the Twenty-First Century as the "book that will change both the way we think about society and the way we do economics". Piketty is being interpreted as even calling for direct government intervention in policy and taxes — especially of the rich.

Indeed, we are on to a new phase of economic thinking and social agitation as far as income inequality goes.

Economists are spending more time considering the nature and causes of inequality. What is coming out is both varied and compelling, with income inequality being ascribed to history, economic growth and uneven distributions of it, historical social class, and even monetary policy — specifically inflation targeting.

All these are relevant to the South African context in one way or the other, and need deeper exploration. Perhaps the most compelling and immediately explainable reason for the rise in income inequality in SA relates to education and skills.

In their article, Human Capital and Income Inequality: Some Facts and Some Puzzles, Amparo Castello-Climent and Rafael Domenech conclude that "evidence indicates that improvements in education and human capital inequality observed in many countries have not resulted in significant reductions in income inequality due to forces in the opposite direction".

What they find is that, while increased spending on education of the kind we have seen in SA and other nations contributes to poverty reduction and income growth, other factors such as globalisation and skill-biased technological change bring about greater income inequality.

Thus, while there has been a reduction in human capital inequality — marked broadly by the dramatic increase of literacy levels across the globe — income inequality has generally remained unchanged.

In SA, we know that income inequality has increased even though human capital inequality has fallen. This can be understood from the notion that while we were improving literacy and developing human capital, technological advance has accelerated faster, and the need for higher skills and globalisation have heightened competition. Jobs in more skilled jobs are leading to much higher earnings for the limited few who have those skills.

While we have seen an acceleration in incomes in all levels during the past two decades — as Statistics SA has shown in various publications, including the 2011 census — we have also seen income inequality grow.

The latest census results show this clearly, dramatised by race categorisation, which is also a marker of disparity in skills as a result of our history.

Further studies have shown our struggle in tertiary education output. While hundreds of thousands of young people leave high school every year — with more people with a secondary education than any other time in our history — this has not seen a matched output in tertiary education, which is a contributor to higher income.

From the Labour Market Dynamics in SA report that Stats SA released earlier this month, the results are clear and underline the point Castello-Climent and Domenech are making.

Youth unemployment increased from 32% to 35% between 2008 and last year, with the absorption rate declining. Formal, skilled and professional work has seen the largest gains in employment and income, while less skilled, manufacturing and agriculture show least gains in income and more losses in jobs. "Levels of education also play an important role in the unemployment rates faced by young people. The rate for those with a tertiary qualification was the lowest among both adults and youth, yet among young people it was still more than three times that of adults", the report reads.

Again, adults are more likely to be skilled and have higher levels of education. In SA, bridging the inequality gap, as we are seeing in the mining sector, may happen only as a result of a political moment rather than economic forces. But if the research on inequality is anything to go by, if we do not intervene effectively in the education and skills sector, we will constantly rely on strikes and political manoeuvring to raise incomes sufficiently enough to keep inequality down.

• Payi is an economist based in Johannesburg