ON THE WATER: Time to opt out of the state’s clutches

IT IS a great relief that the elections are finally over, bar the interminable analyses, explanations and excuses. Even some anglers are indulging in discourse, the member (of the Upper Jukskei Flyfishing Collective) finds, but at least the whining collective is free for a while to insult and provoke those who presume to rule.

Not all the analysis is drivel, though. Take the contribution from Steven Friedman, the director of the Centre for the Study of Democracy, as manifested in Business Day. In the tradition of the best journalism, Friedman confirms to his readers what they already know, if merely intuitively. All hacks know this.

Friedman argues that political forces external to the African National Congress (ANC) will not rid SA of the world’s most venal ruling elite (my descriptors), our politics "will not be changed by a bleeding of ANC votes to the present opposition".

From a liberal democratic point of view, Friedman is on the money. After five elections our ANC has proven itself inured to the common weal. It matters naught how often and how definitively the ANC’s culture of miscreant behaviour is illuminated. For all the reasons Friedman enumerates, the party will not be moved by traditional democratic means in time for any of the generations now living to be recognised as citizens. Even Colombia or Nigeria or Haiti or Afghanistan or Syria, take your pick, is in a better position than SA to rid themselves of their governing parasites.

So what now? Do we accept a fate as miserable as this?

The member thinks not. He would rather see acid mine drainage in the water than live another decade being taxed and robbed, and being taxed for having been robbed. Something must be done.

But first, Friedman’s analysis may be accurate, but his implied solution to rid us of the ANC, by encouraging internal change in the party in the hope of "far more competition in the next election", will be too little too late.

Besides, the member has heard it all before. When the so-called verligtes in the pre-liberation National Party (NP) urged disaffected whites to work for change from the inside, all it did was buy the apartheid government time enough to put its machinery of oppression into high gear. ANC loyalists will see a repeat of that outcome and a perpetual round of reciprocal entitlement and oppression.

For ordinary citizens, that is as much change as the seamless transition of power in 1994 from NP thugs to ANC thugs.

To effect real change, citizens have to opt out, not in. The vote alone won’t do it. Voting is simply the means by which we grant the government permission to rule; it is not permission, and we grant or deny the government permission every time we accept or refuse what it hands out.

It means the only way to stop the ANC’s bullying is to first deny its largesse. If you don’t need a bully’s handouts, you don’t have to obey its orders. The ANC’s biggest weakness lies in the way it has conflated party and state. Thus, to deny the state is to deny the ANC.

Granted, it’ll be tricky for most people to deny state-supplied basic services, but higher up on the food chain the captains of industry can make a start by refusing to submit tenders for state-funded projects, while simultaneously offering competing basic services to their communities. That should not be too difficult, considering the state’s record.

Is that pie-in-the-sky anarchism? Perhaps. But consider the profitable arrangements enterprising individuals have made by providing affordable basic services to grateful township dwellers where local governments fail, such as at Sannieshof in North West.

The truth is, it will be difficult and costly, but the member proposes that it will be cheaper than permitting a gang of tsotsis to rob us for decades to come, and then tax us for the privilege.

The next time the state offers you something, just say no.