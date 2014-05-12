ON THE MONEY: A way out of African Bank’s woes

WHEN will African Bank’s pain end? The lender and furniture retailer announced earlier this month that the promised turnaround in bad debt performance was further off than thought.

This is starting to become a permanent refrain, and it’s hurting. But here’s a scenario for how it might end, if you’re feeling like an optimist. Next week, the bank will announce that it has increased its general provisions by a substantial R2.5bn.

As a result, the banking side of its business will make a loss of about R2bn for the six months to end-March. That is a very large number and the first actual loss the bank has reported since the problems began last year.

If a bank is doing its risk management properly, it knows at the time it writes a loan what the chance of that loan going bad is. Across a lending book those chances average out, so a sum can be put aside at the time the loan is written, even though one can’t know which particular loans are going to go bad. A bad banker makes the wrong call and puts too little aside — it’s a natural thing to do because provisions come directly out of profits.

African Bank is now revealing it made some very bad decisions indeed. The loans it wrote, particularly in the first six months of 2013, are turning out to perform much worse than it thought at the time. So the extra provisions are now being made to cover its new estimate of how many of those loans are going to go bad. The problem is, it seems to keep on underestimating them.

You may remember that early in 2013, the alarm bells started sounding about the pace of growth in unsecured lending. The industry had seen rapid changes: loans had become much larger, of much longer duration, and made to much wealthier clients. In short, unsecured lending had shifted from blue collar business to white collar business.

African Bank’s average loan size is now R13,559, and 53 months in duration. It is clear that African Bank completely misunderstood this new market.

And while the bank is down, it is getting another swift kick from its retail business, Ellerines. The retailer will lose just short of R1.3bn for the same period. The two are linked: when African Bank pulls back on lending it means furniture sales decline because customers can’t borrow to buy. Adding to the pain is that the group has had to write off the last of the goodwill created when it bought Ellerines in 2008, putting it beyond doubt that it grossly overpaid for the business.

This was certainly a shock to the market. Its share price tumbled 10% when the statement came out. Just three months ago African Bank’s trading statement for the first quarter gave no indication of how severe the problems would be. Regarding its banking business, it said then there would be "a significant reduction in profitability for the first half" compared to the year before, but a "material improvement from the restated earnings for the second half of (last year)". Well, that was hopelessly wrong; in fact there has been a material deterioration. The banking unit made a loss of R347m in the second half of last year, and will now report a R2bn loss for the first half of this year. When management’s guidance is so far off the mark, shareholders have every right to be angry.

The fear now is that it may need to raise yet more capital after its huge R5.5bn rights issue last year. After these losses, capital ratios are under pressure, which makes ratings agencies nervous. African Bank has to convince them to grin and bear it, or else it will see its cost of debt shoot upward. In African Bank’s trading update last week, it ominously refers to "additional measures" the group is pursuing to increase capital. Another capital raising will be a very tall order for shareholders whose patience is running out, so it will have to be done at a deep discount.

Just when will things improve? Industry credit figures show that the whole industry has slowed the pace of lending growth dramatically, particularly in the longer-dated segment of the market. Figures from the National Credit Regulator (NCR) show the overall market lent 23% less year on year, with declines even more pronounced in loans of longer than a year. That is bound to be good for African Bank because it means less indebtedness in its market generally. The NCR’s figures also show a small improvement in the industry-wide performance of loans in the last quarter of 2013, following four quarters of sharply worsening bad debts. African Bank seems to be in a slightly better position for the loans made since July 2013.

So African Bank’s problems lie specifically in the loans made in first six months of last year, and in its disastrous retail business. The lending side is probably the easier thing to deal with; the sickness has been quarantined. But the retail business remains a serious challenge. The group needs to sell it, but can’t find a way to do that while keeping it as a distribution channel for loans.

Interestingly, last month it announced a "strategic relationship" was being negotiated with Edcon for African Bank to become a credit provider through Edcon’s channels. I imagine that newly appointed Ellerines CEO Mano Moodley, who was head of Edcon’s group sourcing and planning, had something to do with that. To speculate wildly, such an Edcon relationship may form a model it could apply in the rest of its retail business.

While Ellerines is in furniture, not clothes, and Edcon has been losing market share in the midst of a cash squeeze, one could even imagine a deal that involves selling Ellerines into a vehicle alongside Edcon. It is no secret that Edcon’s private equity shareholders are restless to exit from what has been a painful investment. A deal that involved a tie-up between Edcon and Ellerines in a new JSE-listed vehicle might be just the ticket.

It could be done so as to give African Bank access to the combined distribution channel of the businesses with the retailer getting a share of the profits.

Of course, shareholders have been hoping for just such a transformative deal for some time. Such an outcome would reward them for their patience, and the optimistic can hope for such a scenario. But hopes have been dashed so many times before that it now feels impossible to get excited about the possibilities.