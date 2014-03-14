TWEET OF THE WEEK: Welcome to Twitter, Fikile Mbalula

WELCOME to Tweet of the Week. Every Friday I use this column to hand out an award to one person who has tweeted something of significance. There are no strict rules, only that the tweet in question must offer an important insight, define a debate (notorious or otherwise) or mark an occasion.

This week the Tweet of the Week goes to @MbalulaFikile for:

"This acc is meant ONLY 2 engage with citizens on sport & recreation related 2 foster social cohesion in SA! Now its insults directed at me."

Profile: Fikile Mbalula is the South African minister of sport and recreation and an African National Congress (ANC) MP. He is a former leader of the ANC Youth League (he previously served as its secretary-general) and, in 2009, he was general manager of the ANC’s national election campaign. He is in sixth position on the ANC’s national election list for the 2014 elections. He recently joined Twitter, on March 10, and has about 5,000 followers.

Citation: Mbalula makes friends as quickly as he makes enemies — and he has a habit of saying completely outrageous things, often packaged in wildly hyperbolic language. He is going to thrive on Twitter.

Judging from his first few tweets, he joined Twitter to "engage on sport and recreation" and was disappointed to find he was mostly savaged upon his arrival. With typical Twitter courtesy and subtlety, @uGugu_Lo tweeted: "So Fikile Mbalula’s parents thought he was Female? Like why give him a girly second name as if his first isn’t."

Mbalula’s second name is April. He also goes by "Razzmatazz".

Here is a helpful tip — if you want to make a graceful entry onto Twitter, don’t hold a press conference days before you join where you claim people who boo the president are "infused in Satanism at best" and "will never succeed in the future because their plans are nothing else but filled with evil". Such statements simply open the door to abuse.

While we all know that any good Satanist must be able to deliver a good boo, that requirement seems to have been largely forgotten by a public more focused on the ritual killings that Satanists are also said to commit. So, thanks for clearing that up, minister. Noted: booing = devil worship.

Just by way of clarity, does that also mean cheering is God’s work? I ask only because the mob that burnt an elderly women to death in Limpopo a week or so ago — they doused her in petrol and set her on fire after accusing her of being a witch — sang struggle songs as they videotaped her screaming her way to her death. You might have missed that in the face of all the attention given to Oscar Pistorius. Presumably they should have been booing?

(Aside: also, try to avoid calling the national football team a "bunch of losers" when your own record reads like the rap sheet of a failed cat burglar.)

Mbalula does have important business to discuss, mind you. There is the small matter of the 2024 Olympic Games, which he believes is the "biggest fish to catch". He likes big fish, does the sport minister. No fishing in the shallows for him. No, he’s a deep-sea angler. Unfortunately, he has yet to land anything significant but, as a result, he has become an expert at waxing lyrical about "the one that got away". In January 2011, as South Africa’s 2020 Olympic bid gradually vanished into the distance, he said: "All that I’m trying to indicate is that it is not all lost." I mean, he had it hooked. It broke the line. Dammit. Next time.

As for the shallows, never mind that. Why worry about a green swimming pool for the South African swimming trials when you can mingle with the high and mighty? Also, when we did last catch a big fish — the 2010 World Cup — there seems to have been, how do you say, some "problems". Match fixing, to be exact. President Jacob Zuma recently dismissed Mbalula’s suggestion that South Africa establish a commission of inquiry because, he argued, Fifa was conducting its own investigation.

So, it’s not like the president takes Mbalula too seriously. He doesn’t really want a sport minister who fixes problems, or one who looks into the problem of match fixing, when he really only looks for big-ticket items where he can join the minister on field to shake hands on world television.

No wonder Mbalula had such a cadenza when Zuma was booed at the Brazil-South Africa match. Delivering a good bit of PR is his primary objective.

He said afterwards that Zuma was "a tsunami, more than a hurricane". Spot on. You can see from outer space the trail of damage and destruction he leaves in his wake. I don’t know when it became fashionable to compare leaders favourably to natural catastrophes; maybe Mbalula thinks people like tsunamis. He should use that analogy when he is next in Japan to see how it goes down there.

Dare I say it, it was an own goal. Which was ironic because that appeared to be the only kind of goal Bafana Bafana were capable of scoring that night. They didn’t manage even that. Here’s an idea for a commission of inquiry: the South African Football Association. No need for terms of reference — just investigate the whole thing from beginning to end. There is every chance it will make the arms deal look like a four-piece puzzle. That, or the ministry of sport. Time for a bit of introspection, perhaps.

On March 12, Mbalula tweeted: "Constructive criticism will move the country forward not hatred, bashing and negativity. Morning South Africa." Why, good morning, minister. Good point there. You loser.

That same day @ReneKukard suggested to the minister that under the ANC sport had "gone down". Mbalula responded: "cheap politics". On March 11, he tweeted, "South Africa is a winning nation". Both tweets appear somewhat schizophrenic because hours earlier that day he had tweeted: "Sport has been neglected in the country for sometime. Only the ANC will rescuscitate it." Twitter’s 24-hour, goldfish-like memory will also serve Mbalula well.

Mbalula’s opening Twitter chess move — his queen’s gambit — was to suggest we were all united in our diversity, in his very first tweet on March 10: "‘We are one people. These divisions, these jealousies, are the cause of all our woes today’ -Pixley ka Isaka Seme". That’s not quite the same as calling someone an "attention-seeking drama queen", mind you, which is what he once called Trevor Manuel. No, this move was designed to engender the perception that he was all about nation building.

It didn’t last long. A few hours later he tweeted, after a bit of electioneering: "You people of WC have abandoned sport. Where are wise minds?" Another probing question. They are probably "infused in Satanism".

Look, the man talks a lot of rubbish. But, if you don’t take him too seriously, it’s all good fun and a welcome addition to the Twitterverse. There are many parody accounts out there. It might be hard to tell the difference between the real Fikile Mbalula and a fake comedian telling bad jokes, but then the real Fikile Mbalula is a bad joke, so no need to feel too confused. In the meantime, sit back and enjoy the ride, if you are into surrealism. If not, and you take Twitter seriously (are you mad?), well, you can always wait for one of his inanities to pop up on your timeline via a third party. You can be sure they will.