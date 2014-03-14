THE INSIDER: Elbow grease for the gears of justice

CHIEF Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng must be breathing a sigh of relief that he and the other heads of courts introduced some flexibility into the norms and standards for judicial officers adopted last month.

Judgments are supposed to be delivered within three months, say the norms and standards, but there are five judgments outstanding from the Constitutional Court on cases heard over four months ago.

Luckily, after strenuous objections from judges, the norms and standards now say "every effort" must be made to hand down judgments within three months, "save in exceptional circumstances where it is not possible to do so".

Mighty organs

ONE day in the not-too-distant future, you may be able to print your own kidney — the real thing, that is, not a scrap of paper.

"Building living tissue with a 3D printer is becoming a new business," The Economist says in its Technology Quarterly.

But building a whole organ in this way is not just around the corner. When organ printing becomes a reality rather than just a scientific dream, the penis-enlargement business may take a bit of a blow if someone in one of the industry’s many subsectors works out how to grow a bigger one (never smaller) without having to visit an East African "dickologist" in Johannesburg’s central business district.

The organ-printing business, if it ever takes off, is sure to raise a storm among those who feel that printing a kidney is playing God.

Surgeons will still be needed, at least until someone works out how self-surgery can be performed, but one must pray this miraculous invention is never created.

Fair weather suppliers

ESKOM has made a big deal about how bad weather has soaked coal stockpiles in Mpumalanga and, on Tuesday, Eskom CEO Brian Dames said the state power utility’s attempts to refill diesel tanks were being hampered by bad weather in the Cape that made it difficult for ships to make it to harbours.

However, a Cape Town colleague of the Insider’s retorted on Tuesday night: "I have been here. There were high winds on Sunday but yesterday and today have been entirely temperate! Do not be fooled!"

Business unbelievably slow

"THE Voice of Business", as the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) calls itself, lacks the speed at which business likes to think it does things. By Thursday, Sacci had failed to correct a glaring misspelt word in a headline for a story on its website about the budget speech of February 26: "Sacci commetns on 2014 budget — press release". If the voice of South African business needs two weeks to use two keystrokes — delete "T", then add "T" after "N" — to correct a word, perhaps it should contract a government department for help.

Wise words

"A MISTAKE is always forgivable, rarely excusable and always unacceptable."

Robert Fripp, English guitarist and producer (born 1946).

• E-mail insider@bdfm.co.za