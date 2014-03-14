Police work is the real weakness in SA’s legal system

THE Oscar Pistorius trial has helped to highlight a significant weakness in the South African criminal justice system: the work of the police. In the second week of his murder trial after he shot and killed his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp last year, it emerged that pieces of evidence were mishandled during the investigation, and that the investigating officers somehow failed to hand all of it over to the materials analyst.

In an interview with CNN’s Piers Morgan, the famed American jurist Alan Dershowitz said the case was racially motivated, and that South Africa was a failed state because white people lived in terror of blacks. If he wasn’t so intent on feeding a certain type of white paranoia — the man is also an unreflective defender of everything the Israeli state does — he would have thought not to attack the judiciary. It is celebrated around the world for its progressiveness and fairness. When our courts are given an opportunity to decide things, they are unmatched almost anywhere in the world.

Dershowitz should have attacked the police, because that is where the wheels have truly come off.

Col Johannes Vermeulen is an analyst who works in the police forensic laboratory. He and his colleagues took photos of the Pistorius crime scene and evidentiary exhibits at different points during the course of their work.

These photos show that while the evidence was in the hands of the police, it was trod on, somehow. Then the mistake was doubly compounded with a wipe-down of the tread. Vermeulen testified that by the time he analysed pieces of the door through which Steenkamp was shot, he couldn’t see the offending marks.

Later, the door was put back together again using Presstik. It also emerged that the evidence was not properly collected — the door was put in a body bag, not in bubble wrap.

We wait to see how damaging this will be to the state’s case, but it raises questions about police competency. The people in the spotlight here are highly trained officers who do specialised work. Handling evidence correctly is their bread and butter. How did this happen?

If the Pistorius case bears the hallmarks of chequebook justice — note the court’s coyness with Steenkamp’s body as opposed to its cavalier attitude to the bodies of black people — then surely the police would have thought to be extra careful? Imagine what happens in anonymous cases where there are no international and local television cameras to broadcast police incompetency around the world.

This is not a one-off kind of problem. It is systemic. The commission investigating police work in Khayelitsha have heard complaints from prosecutors who say they cannot work because dockets go missing. This lets suspects walk free.

"All the information required for a prosecutor to be able to make decisions come from the docket," state prosecutor Rochelle Harmse said. "You are not going to be able to lead your witnesses without a docket ... you cannot proceed to trial without that docket."

With the concept of fair justice meaning that trials cannot be delayed indefinitely, the suspects have to be let go.

At the Marikana commission, retired Judge Ian Farlam was presented with evidence that the police not only "mishandled" evidence, but also deliberately tampered with it by planting weapons on the bodies of miners they had just assassinated in front of the media. It was quite bizarrely the police’s own evidence that exposed them: someone forgot to ensure that all the investigators took photos only after the tampering happened. Some of them took photos before.

If there is any justice at all, someone has to pay for what happened in Marikana.

This is the great tragedy of the justice system. It doesn’t matter that we might have brilliant judges and lawyers. They have to rely on the work of the police. And when the South African Police Service fails us so spectacularly, it is the public that ultimately suffers for it.