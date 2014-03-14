IN THE MARKETS: EOH, Iliad results provide intriguing contrasts

THERE were two widely contrasting results presentations made this week, both on the same day, from two companies at two very different stages of their life cycles as businesses.

First off was glamour IT stock EOH, the JSE’s best-performing share in 2013.

Its presentation, held at the Hyatt hotel, was full, with people standing at the back to listen to the various divisional heads speak about their business units. Then there was a 10-minute-or-so presentation by the group financial director, John King, followed by the outlook for the business by CEO Asher Bohbot.

The striking thing about the presentation was the lack of real detail on the company’s performance for the first half of its financial year.

But then if you are reporting figures such as profit after tax being up just shy of 50% and revenue up nearly 40%, perhaps great detail isn’t really required.

There was one bit of interesting information provided by Mr Bohbot. He said that the business was on track to record revenue of R7bn for the full year.

At the halfway mark it reported revenue of R3.3bn.

So when Mr Bohbot next returns to report to the EOH faithful, he will more than likely have another good news story to tell.

But you do have to wonder why the company isn’t writing down any of the goodwill and intangible assets on the balance sheet, which now stand at R1.6bn.

Yes, these are non-cash items, but while the going is good, the company should at least give some consideration to impairing this amount. In the 2012 financial year it did impair just shy of R2m in assets. But given the ballooning number — it was up R700m in the half year on a number of new acquisitions — a more aggressive write-down might be in order.

In contrast, down the road at the FNB Conference Centre, Iliad CEO Eugene Beneke gave his usual very detailed presentation to investors on the building materials company’s prospects.

Mr Beneke perhaps has to provide more detail in order to convince investors that he is on the right track in turning the business around. The company has been through a difficult three years.

He has been streamlining the business, selling off assets, rebranding the stores and implementing new IT systems.

And at the same time he has had to tell shareholders to hang in, even as the business has slipped into a loss. But there does seem to be finally some light at the end of the tunnel. Once you strip out the assets that have been sold or discontinued, and look at what Mr Beneke calls the "future portfolio" of assets, there are signs of improvement. This portfolio managed — in the second half if its 2013 financial year — to increase revenue by 6.3%.

Operating margins were also up marginally, to 3.4%. But the real kicker was in headline earnings. The new-look Iliad businesses posted headline earnings per share of 39.6c in the second half of the year. A significant improvement on the 0.4c at the interim stage.

The company is also cash-positive, largely as a result of the proceeds of the various disposals.

It was, for a change, a slightly better story for Mr Beneke to tell. He also has a target that he is determined to reach.

He is hoping that the business will be able to achieve revenue of R6bn by 2015, a target he will reach through both organic and acquisitive growth.

But it is likely to be more of the latter than the former, given that Iliad reported revenue of R4.4bn for the full year. Something to which Mr Beneke alluded to at the results presentation.

But he said the business would be cautious in how it goes about this, given what it has been through in the past.

On a one-year basis, Iliad is up just 14%. But it is trading at close to its 12-month high. EOH, on the other hand, is up nearly 90% in the past year and isn’t far off its 12-month high as well. Mr Bohbot is more optimistic about his company’s prospects, especially within Africa, than Mr Beneke, who after a long hard slog over the past three years is obviously more cautious.

On a purely financial basis you would have to say that EOH is in better shape than Iliad.

It also has perhaps a more certain future, given its strong credentials in the markets where it operates. Iliad, on the other hand, operates in a highly competitive market with the likes of Massmart and its Builders Warehouse stores. But should Mr Beneke get it right, the company should provide investors with good returns in future.

But it might be a bumpy ride.

But then, as the saying goes, the only certainty in the long run is death.