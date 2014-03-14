Drawbacks to wonderful spectacle of electoral list

FOR politics junkies, the African National Congress’s (ANC’s) list process is the ultimate spectator sport. The release of candidate lists for national and provincial elections is the culmination of years of scheming and plotting. Self-important barons are dumped or reduced to quivering supplicants. As the election nears, candidates in marginal positions chew their nails about making the cut.

There is a drawback to this wonderful spectacle: the process is almost impossible to understand. ANC guidelines always seem terribly clear but they bear little relation to the real rules of the game.

The 2010 local election lists were a dreadful mess. So much discontent resulted that the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) set up an "investigating task team", headed by Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, to isolate the key problems. After following up complaints from 419 wards, the team reported widespread rule violations including gatekeeping (politically motivated exclusion), ghost mass membership forms, parallel branches, manipulated quorums, "screening" abuses, bribes, and purges. What is worse, NEC members deployed to manage local conflicts joined in the general mayhem.

Branches were "no longer viewed as living, dynamic units consisting of human beings". Members "have become reified as ‘membership forms’ that constitute a ‘bulk commodity’ to be used, and in some instances literally traded, in pursuit of selfish interests".

This year, most attention has been focused not on the process but on striking outcomes in the national-to-national list.

First, Cyril Ramaphosa’s number-two placing, according to ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe at least, is confirmation that he will become deputy state president.

Second, the ANC’s interpretation of "gender parity" is mutating. Half of the candidates are indeed women, but fewer are at the top (12 in the first 30) and lots in unelectable positions towards the bottom.

Third, "minorities" who are not members of the South African Communist Party (SACP) central committee have more or less died out: there are just a few old Nats and Derek Hanekom.

Many of the SACP deployees lie in a grey zone between 40 and 80 on the list. National Development Plan sceptics Rob Davies and Ebrahim Patel look more than a little vulnerable. Also in this zone is Energy Minister Ben Martins, who has the unfortunate task of sanctioning or opposing South Africa’s (or rather President Jacob Zuma’s) apparent nuclear procurement proposals.

Fourth, Pravin Gordhan has elegantly drifted downwards to 13, while Tito Mboweni has emerged from hiding at 41. If Gordhan and his director-general are struggling to draw a line in the sand when it comes to the abuse of state resources by Zuma and his circle, the presence of a natural successor reduces the finance minister’s previous indispensability.

Dlamini-Zuma has dropped to 150 on the list. As the ANC will win less than 75% of the vote, she will miss the cut. But when she returns from the African Union Commission, she will be perfectly placed to step into Parliament as a reserve.

Gauteng power-broker and anti-Zuma campaigner Paul Mashatile has placed himself at the top of Gauteng’s provincial-to-national list, but Zuma may still ditch him as a minister.

As a result of a resolution adopted at the ANC’s 2007 Polokwane conference, the next Gauteng premier should be chosen by the NEC from three candidates submitted by the province. As Mashatile’s people will propose Barbara Creecy as first choice, Zuma presumably cannot reimpose the present lacklustre premier on spurious gender-equity grounds.

Candidate selection is highly entertaining and desperately important for a flourishing democracy. But right now it also consumes too much political bandwidth. Twice in every five years, members of the liberation movement fight tooth and nail for positional advantage. Throw in a couple of policy conferences and national leadership elections, and there isn’t much time left for actually governing.

• Butler teaches politics at the University of Cape Town