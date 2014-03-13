IN THE MARKETS: Good, but limited, news on current account deficit

THE bit of good news contained in the Reserve Bank’s latest Quarterly Bulletin, released on Wednesday, should have lifted the markets a lot more than it did.

The bulletin, for the fourth quarter of a tumultuous 2013, was full of data and although they are a bit dated they are nonetheless important, especially the figures on the current account.

The current account deficit narrowed to 5.1% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the fourth quarter after a deficit of 6.4% was recorded in the three months ended September. This was better than the expected 5.5% deficit forecast by a BDlive median consensus from a survey of 10 economists.

This would normally have caused the rand to appreciate. But the rand ignored these data and instead weakened on global developments. The rand’s movement shows its integration into the global economy and the openness of the South African economy.

While being open has helped South Africa grow over the past 20 years, it has produced its problems, most notably plunging the country into recession six years ago.

The current account deficit is financed when foreigners invest in the economy, either directly through acquiring stakes in local companies, or indirectly by buying bonds and equities. Investors went from being net buyers of domestic shares and bonds in the third quarter to being net sellers in the three months to December.

It will be interesting to see how much the current account data will feature in the Bank’s monetary policy committee’s (MPC’s) coming meeting. The committee meets later this month to give the nation an assessment of economic developments and how it views these since its last meeting in January. Not forgetting the bit where it tells us whether it is keeping rates on hold or raising them again. It raised interest rates by 50 basis points at the last meeting, on concern that inflation would edge higher and breach its set target of 3%-6% in the second quarter.

The committee will have a lot to discuss, particularly how the rand has performed since its last meeting. There has been some strengthening in the rand, although the bias towards weakness remains pretty much intact.

The January interest rate hike was justified when inflation rose significantly, by 5.8% year on year, in that month.

For now, the rand having come off its worst levels of weaker than R11/$. The moderation in household spending in the fourth quarter will count against a rate hike at the MPC meeting this month.

The deciding factor could be next week’s inflation data. If inflation comes in much higher than expected, that could prompt another interest rate hike.

The MPC could even adopt a wait-and-see approach at its meeting. It will, after all, still have four more meetings left this year to decide how to handle rising inflation and what to do with interest rates.

Still on interest rates, it was interesting how world-renowned American economist Prof Joseph Stiglitz recently questioned the relevance of inflation targeting in today’s unpredictable and uncertain economic environment.

Stiglitz questioned whether interest rates were effective as a tool in managing inflation, particularly in instances where the inflation was driven by external factors such as international food and oil prices. The rand exchange rate, which has had a lot to do with rising food and fuel prices locally, is determined by the markets.

This means the authorities would not use any measures that would lead to the rand’s appreciation to help counter increases in global food and oil prices. They would equally not do anything to weaken the rand if it is considered too strong. Either would be a difficult thing to do because consumers would want a stronger rand to ease the pressure on rising food and fuel prices, while exporters would want a weaker rand to make their exports more competitive.

What is best for the country is to have government policies that encourage businesses to invest in the economy. If companies are investing, they will create jobs; more people working means higher levels of productivity.

It is also in the country’s best interests to address its high debt levels. South Africa’s outstanding foreign debt rose from 35.4% of GDP at the end of June 2013 to 38.2% at the end of September — the highest level since the mid-1980s.

Authorities are quick to remind us how lucky we are that South Africa’s debt levels are lower than other countries’. Still, this does not mean debt should not be brought down. Things will get even tougher once global interest rates start rising.