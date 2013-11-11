THICK END OF THE WEDGE: Construction industry should be fined in toilets

SO I WAS invited to speak at a small and extremely fast conference in Cape Town last week on ethics. I chose to talk about the construction industry because its fortunes are close to my heart.

I had nothing new, I thought, to say but I had tried to work a bit on the delivery to make it easier on everyone, when someone told me the most brilliant thing — that instead of fining the companies R1.4bn for collusion, the Competition Commission (or someone with the power, like a court) should have fined them a million new toilets for people who don’t already have them.

Given that the lack of a toilet 20 years after the advent of democracy is one of the things that will drive people to vote for Julius Malema’s new party in the election next year, if the construction industry, or business in general, wants to stop that happening, they could simply put up their hands and make the offer. I’m told the person who first thought of this excellent way to deal with the public outrage over construction collusion was the Cape Town advocate, Paul Hoffman. Not everyone in power likes Hoffman, but if the idea is indeed his, we should thank him for it and use it.

As it is, the fines will be eked out over time and they will all disappear into the Treasury. That means that, inevitably, some of the funds will be used to pay the salaries of public servants. Surely we can do better than that? The construction companies have the firepower and expertise to put waterborne (or at least sophisticated septic tank) sewerage into almost every informal settlement in the country.

Of course, it would cost a lot of money, but if you asked them whether after their public roasting recently they are looking forward to the police investigation and public trials to follow (in theory at least), I’d bet they’d say no.

...

I’M INTERESTED in the battle for Adcock Ingram. If it is, indeed, the case that the state-controlled Public Investment Corporation (PIC), a major shareholder, has signalled its opposition to the offer for the company by Chile’s CFR on price, it should say so.

Astonishingly, it won’t say why (which is a great way for an investor to make markets more transparent) so it immediately falls into the "foreigners out" bracket, along with the government’s more blatant effort recently to stop Walmart investing in Massmart, legislating now to get foreign firms out of the private security business and cancelling bilateral foreign investment treaties. Do we have any idea of what we are beginning to look like?

What I’d be really happy to see is a situation in which every government decision (even those taken by agents such as the PIC or the Competition Commission) is required to be explained, in public, in terms of how it adheres to the National Development Plan (NDP), which is a reasonable vision and which the African National Congress keeps swearing it is implementing.

But if preventing a private foreign company from buying a private South African company is in any way reflective of the provisions and the spirit of the NDP, then we are in trouble.

Well, we’re in more trouble. You know what I mean.

The possibility of a joined-up government actually occurring in any Jacob Zuma administration is, I am afraid, remote. Every office, almost every public servant, is an island.

...

OH DEAR, Pat Lambie didn’t have the best of games on Saturday. Picked at fullback, he was doing well until Morné Steyn went off and he had to slot into the flyhalf position and, presumably under orders, kick everything. His two attempts at drop goals were never on, and so rigid were the kicking instructions that the one time he tried to play his natural game and run with the ball he got tackled and isolated.

Penalty. His team-mates seemed so surprised he hadn’t kicked they didn’t try to follow him. He needs to learn to trust his instincts more and communicate them to the people around him. Rather perish playing your own game, Patrick, than live under the coach’s "strategic" jackboot. That’s what has always marked great rugby players. They do things their way and the coach pretends it was his idea in the first place. That’s just fine. Next time you’re given the opportunity to take charge, do it.