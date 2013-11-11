STREET TALK: Smart meters will help to boost the city’s economic liberation struggle

IN JOBURG, it pays to be on good terms with your meter reader, and recently I noticed that mine was not quite the smiling dial he normally is.

He’d knocked on the gate, and I’d admitted him and he’d stood on a kitchen chair and perused the little swirling gauges with expert intent, before entering the malevolent figures in a restaurant-style credit card machine.

Then it was my turn, on the kitchen chair, to photograph the whole medieval catastrophe that is my "fuse" box, high and menacing on the wall, so that a PDF can be e-mailed to Joburg’s meter reading central, I presume. The exact amount of electricity consumed is thus confirmed, and to be reflected on your bill, along with your management levy and all the other add-ons the city uses to rake in revenue to keep us world class. Or "world class African", at least.

Having done the readings, then, my meter reader, Abica, wanted a glass of water, which he drank absent-mindedly, but still seemed not quite satisfied. I was standing in my pyjamas in the kitchen, eager to get going, if only to be able to pay the bill that follows in his wake.

But Abica seemed not in any rush to go, and then asked if he could make a phone call — on his own phone. At first I thought it must be a City Power thing, and that he was just checking a solenoid or decimal on my system, with a call to deepest Braamfontein.

But soon he was cooing into the phone, presumably to a love interest, while I wondered, from a privacy point of view if nothing else, whether such a call would not be better made in someone else’s house perhaps.

It was clear to me, though, that here was a meter reader who was reaching out, a man afraid of his own melancholy company. Patience stretching, I ushered him to the door as he traded his sweet-nothings into his phone.

Later, the cause of his obvious anxiety and alienation became clearer to me when I read that Joburg is introducing — or "rolling out" as one describes successive waves of inaction and ennui — smart meters, in a modern and neoliberal attempt to once and for all overcome our billing problems.

Obviously, then, my meter reader is worried about his job, and may be making the most of his last performances of a ritual that has been part of Joburg for half a century.

When meters first came in they were the technological wonders of their age, and I’ll be sorry to see mine go after all these years.

Nostalgic, too, because one’s meter is a last link with the great heroic age of Bakelite, itself a super substance of another era, and my last link to the ’50s, except for me, that is.

There’s also a political dimension to Joburg’s embrace of smart metering, as small armies of unemployed meter readers take to the streets just as we’re having an election. The Economic Freedom Fighters will be desperate to get this disgruntled class of cast-off bureaucratic bottom-feeders wearing the red beret, cranking up racial antagonism as they go house to house on their old meter-reader routes.

No class likes to accept its own extinction, but meter-reading is a disappearing trade. In any event, it’s easier to get into North Korea than it is to gain access to most homes in Joburg. Besides, residents are away at work virtually day and night just trying to keep up with their "estimated reading" electricity bills. And where people are at home, they’re more than likely unemployed or very rich, and have no intention of paying anyway, meter or not.

My last meter reader, Shadrack, (since redeployed to another suburb) remains on my Whatsapp list, and I notice that he frequently changes his profile picture, always staying on an entertainment theme.

His latest is a picture with the injunction, "Save water, drink beer", which doesn’t strike one as a man preparing himself for a long stretch of unemployment. Perhaps he is drowning his sorrows, and mourning a dying order, or in Joburg’s case, disorder.

Now it’s smart meters or bust. Apart from no longer having a reader come around, the new arrangement seems a fitting occasion to celebrate the birth of a new tax, so take a little bow "time-of-use" tariffs which, as the name suggests, proposes that you pay more for electricity at some times than at others.

And the new system can regulate how much electricity you get. Expect an SMS from City Power next time you’re making breakfast: "Dear user, don’t you think your toast is done enough, already?"

Used wisely, though, "time of use" tariffs could have their benefits. Frugal families having breakfast at 2am will be able to take advantage of discount coupons, redeemable for one of the deluxe range of new-generation wheelie bins. Having a party? Go for the "midday megawatt madness" special, then.

Make it attractive enough and we can all have showered and eaten by 6am, at the latest, freeing up the national grid to lavish infinite loads of discount power on the likes of BHP Billiton, so we can improve our trade balance and rebuild national pride. There’s much to look forward to. For meter readers, though, the future looks bleak indeed.