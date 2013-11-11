ANC does not have sole claim to the revolution

THE leadership of the African National Congress (ANC) must ask questions about its incarnation as a ruling party that are more important than whether the ANC will lose or gain support in next year’s elections. Because no political party is entitled to a permanent position in our political space, and because of growing unhappiness with what it has become at a strategic, leadership, moral, governance and other levels, is the ANC more the past than it is the future?

And as some of its leaders have perfected the art of identifying forces of counterrevolution, can it still be argued credibly that forces of counterrevolution reside only outside the ANC?

At the risk of some in the leadership of the ANC denying I was ever a member, I think the time has come for those who fought in the liberation struggle, irrespective of whether they were in the ANC, Pan Africanist Congress, Black Consciousness Movement or other parts of the broad liberation movement, to critically reflect on what, at the present conjuncture, constitutes forces of counterrevolution and counterrevolutionary behaviour.

I am now convinced that we must spend more time looking inside the ANC in our search for the truth in this regard. This we must do for three reasons. First, it is not always the case that those who are counterrevolutionary in their political choices and conduct are, in essence, counterrevolutionary. In this case, such people must be protected from those who are in the ANC to derail the revolution. Second, the reduction of the ANC, and what it stands for, to the narrow interests of cliques, factions and individuals is the greatest enemy of the people and the revolution today. Third, some of the nonsense that is going on in our government, Parliament, the ANC and the alliance is a betrayal of our people and, sometimes by design I suspect, is part of a broader conspiracy in collusion with forces inside and outside our country that seek to maintain colonial economic and other relations with South Africa and the continent as a whole.

In our reflection on these things, our analysis must be underpinned by the recognition that the ANC is not the revolution, the greatest among its leaders are not the revolution and, more important, no single member of the ANC, no matter how great or small his personal interests, is the revolution. To understand this is to appreciate that our people are the revolution. Their interests, therefore, must be the summit all true revolutionaries aim to reach.

While the ANC, in the process of active participation in the liberation struggle, became the most advanced component of the broad liberation movement, its leaders, especially those who are accidents of history, must never fool themselves into thinking that, without the ANC, or without them, apartheid colonialism would not have been defeated.

The objective truth about our revolution is that the ANC is not an objective reality. The ANC was during the struggle, and remains today, a subjective component of the revolution. What was objective about our colonial and apartheid reality, and is the objective truth about our postapartheid condition, is the stuffing of our people.

But what is critical is the fact that our people are indeed the primary motive force of the revolution but, at the level of the subjective, have always had free political will. What this means is that, in their choice of instruments for the prosecution of the liberation struggle, the ANC was not divinely ordained by the heavens or our ancestors. This is still true today.

Instead of fixing what is wrong about the ANC, our people might exercise their subjective and free will by choosing to elect a political force other than the ANC to complete the historic mission of the broad liberation movement. As the people as a motive force are also a subjective force, there must be a recognition that, because of counterrevolutionary conduct on the part of some in the ANC, the people might seize upon the counterrevolutionary as an option in order to liberate themselves from those in the ruling party who have become their enemies and a force for counterrevolution.

• Matshiqi is an independent political analyst.