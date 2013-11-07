THE INSIDER: Oh come all ye faithful, and remember to swear

IF EVER a headline could give a lift to the meaning of the Insider column, this must be it. "Ministers come with their spouses," declared a headline in a Swaziland newspaper story on its website on Tuesday.

Loaded with double meaning, albeit not in every linguistic context, this headline is one for the archive, if only because it may never be written again and its content, according to old married hands, represents a rare historic achievement.

The headline may be withdrawn by the time you read this, not necessarily out of embarrassment — but the "tools" menu on the website may help in finding the original.

The story is actually about the swearing in of a new cabinet in Swaziland and notes that ministers were accompanied by their spouses. Whether any of their concubines also came along — a not uncommon practice in King Mswati’s polygamous kingdom — is not stated.

The Insider has no need to hit below the belt to explain why this is the mother or father of all headlines. Nudge nudge, come come, you know what we mean.

The event ended with a minister of the church blessing those present with a prayer. Not long after that, all who had come were gone.

BCCI hits world for a six

SEEN through a telescope, Mars looks like a big red cricket ball, a fact that may help explain why India is so interested in visiting the place. The Indian Space Research Organisation launched the country’s Mars Orbiter Mission on Tuesday, heading for the cricket-ball planet 680-million kilometres away.

Among other assignments, the mission aims to map the Martian surface, which sounds suspiciously like the Indians may be searching for a site for an extraterrestrial cricket pitch. Such is the ambition and reach of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), by far the sport’s most powerful and richest global body, able to fly anywhere, that some think the country’s Mars mission is really a cricket mission. Surely the spacecraft, known by its Hindi name of Mangalyaan, could not have lifted off from the most cricket-mad nation on earth without at least one cricket ball in its cargo?

If Mangalyaan reaches Mars in September next year as planned, and the craft actually lands on Mars, it may turn out to be, a few hundred years from now, one small step for cricket but one giant leap for "cricket-kind". By then, Cricket SA may even be lucky enough to get an invitation to attend the opening game of the Mars Premier League.

Not all it’s cracked up to be

THE Insider would love an invitation to whichever parties Toronto mayor Rob Ford is attending. When it was first revealed that he had smoked crack cocaine, it prompted so many questions, Why? When? Where? A quick Google search later, and we were left with even more questions. He had, apparently, smoked the crack during one of his "drunken stupors". One of them? How many were there? When? Where?

There were no answers (or flyers for the parties) available. What kind of party has a crack pipe floating around? The Insider has enough trouble in bars when cigarettes begin to seem appealing again. Now imagine that same bar, with crack pipes. No, we can’t either.

Wise words

"I hate to advocate drugs, alcohol, violence, or insanity to anyone, but they’ve always worked for me."

US journalist and author Hunter S Thompson (1937-2005).

• E-mail insider@bdfm.co.za