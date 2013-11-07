SAA’s procurement possibilities

THE march of the incompetents continues unabated. Now the Department of Public Enterprises has contrived to hand a diplomatic snub to the Argentinian ambassador to this country, Carlos Sersale di Cerisano, over the cancellation of South African Airways’ (SAA) flights between Johannesburg and Buenos Aires.

According to a report in Business Day on Tuesday (SAA ruffles feathers over axed route), Di Cerisano said letters sent to the department had received no response, and a scheduled meeting with SAA was cancelled an hour before it was due to take place on the basis that everything was in the department’s hands.

This is known as how to insult friends and make enemies.

But then the South African public service has become famous for treatment of this kind. Phone calls aren’t answered; correspondence of any kind is ignored. The ambassador is just getting standard treatment, no better, no worse than those of us who pay for it receive daily.

This leads me to observe that in the airline industry the approach to throwing away revenue needs to be very cautious because once it’s gone, it’s hellish difficult to claw back.

Does anyone at SAA or the department actually know the extent to which the Johannesburg-Buenos Aires route makes a contribution to funding SAA’s massive fixed costs?

If it does, keep it.

If it doesn’t, close it.

But, with a net loss of about R50m a month, the chances are it makes a contribution and a way should be found to make it work.

Not to worry, though. Let’s keep the Beijing route going because China is a major trading partner and SAA is required to fly the flag, no matter the cost.

While I’m at it, I was asked recently by Nicky Smith, this newspaper’s transport editor, if it was legal for SAA to lend money to SA Express. I said I thought it was.

Well, it turns out it may, in fact, be illegal. Any and all government funding has to undergo a parliamentary process. Nice fat loan accounts between state-owned companies aren’t permitted unless these have undergone parliamentary scrutiny.

In this case, therefore, I seek an assurance that the parliamentary portfolio committee on public enterprises has been told of this arrangement between SAA and SA Express, and approved it.

Privately, I bet this is the first it knows of it. Is the Treasury aware of this funding system?

Did it approve it? Did SAA and the department pass resolutions in terms of section 45 of the Companies Act to approve these loans? What funding limits have been applied?

Come to think of it, what exactly is SA Express’s role?

Why has it been repeatedly bailed out, and why haven’t the recommendations made by accountant Sizwe Ntsaluba in its forensic report, especially those relating to CE Inati Ntshanga, been implemented? And what role does Siyabonga Mahlangu, apparently a special counsel and adviser to Public Enterprises Minister Malusi Gigaba, play in all this? He certainly pops up in curious places, and exercises, or so I understand, untoward influence.

Canard upon canard piles up in this endless series of stories about Gigaba’s adventures in the skies.

The more time I spend looking at this sector, the more convinced I have become that the only reason for the repeated rescues of SAA and SA Express lies in the future purchase of new aircraft, a procurement deal that presents all manner of delightful possibilities.

I ask myself why, after announcing its 2013 financial results with a qualified opinion from the auditor-general, it says it has asked for proposals about buying 30 aircraft valued at about R8bn?

Taken alone, it makes no sense. SA Express is insolvent. It’s a corporate governance basket case. What institution would touch it under normal circumstances? But then, when it comes to the Department of Public Enterprises, I’m not sure that anything is normal.

Turning to SAA, I hear it has lost R1.5bn over 2013. That pushes it into insolvency territory.

That R5bn guarantee from the Treasury is temporary. It restores the airline’s technical solvency from a debt perspective. But operationally SAA cannot possibly be considered a going concern. There is also the matter of those redelivery liabilities of about R7bn, about which I have to presume Deloitte is scratching its worried head.

What a mess. Given that it’s not a going concern operationally, SAA is going to require further funding soon. And then it will need a new fleet and that will require either more guarantees or more capital. And what about SAA CE Monwabisi Kalawe? He invited me recently to take coffee with him. I said, sure thing. I have heard nothing more. Kalawe has a five-year contract. In reality, he dances to the department’s tune.

If he gets too clever, the contract will be terminated early. Ag, shame. Then I’ll buy him the coffee.

...

BRIAN Joffe must be quietly contented right now. His offer to buy a controlling stake in pharmaceutical firm Adcock Ingram was spurned by the company’s board, which then went on to entertain offers from other parties.

Adcock finally decided to plump for the approach from Chilean-based, largely family-owned, CFR Pharmaceuticals, which made an offer of a mix of shares and cash for about R13bn. It claimed last week it held acceptance from holders of about 45% of Adcock’s issued equity, including black economic empowerment shareholders, with whom a separate deal had been struck. Since they would then be concert parties, their shares would be neutralised.

That reduced voting acceptance to around 32%, and much would depend on the response of the largest shareholder, the Public Investment Corporation whose holdings, including those of the Treasury, probably amount to about 17%.

The Public Investment Corporation, whose support was always doubtful, has now indicated it won’t vote in favour of the CFR bid. Adcock’s share price plunged 5%.

I’m guessing this must be prompting great consternation for Adcock’s directors, some of whom must be looking askance at others. The CFR deal looks dead in the water. But Bidvest is still there, as it has been all along.