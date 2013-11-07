Not an easy Brand to pigeon-hole

IT CAN be difficult to account for Russell Brand’s popular appeal. The 38-year-old gained a name as one of those biting British comedians who revel in roguishness, before launching a successful career in TV and Hollywood.

Well, he’s good-looking and carries well on camera — but unlike most celebrities, he is kind of reluctant about it all. Not in an abstemious way; he is, after all, a former heroin and alcohol abuser, and the loveable rogue persona is based on this reputation. (The Jesusy, long-suffering posture is lent an air of authenticity by the fact that he could stand Katy Perry for long enough to marry her, briefly.)

We all know that Western civilisation is teetering on the brink, but it is hard to have to take such lecturing from a Hollywood celebrity. I mean, they’re at the top of the pile, for God’s sake.

And nobody enjoys a good whinge at the establishment more than Brand does. Let me be clear: he is a breath of fresh air in a culture that almost never seems to acknowledge the grotesque foundations on which it is built. It’s refreshing to hear someone famous identify inequality, and its sharp increase since the 1980s, as perhaps the greatest challenge the world faces at the moment. That tells me he gets it, at least.

When he gets it right, nobody is better than Brand. He won my admiration for making fun of Hugo Boss’s Nazi history at an event the company sponsored. He won even more kudos for being friends with Noel Gallagher, that perennial middle finger to all rules on Earth. He is, surprisingly for a celebrity, a genuinely witty penman.

And look, sure, Brand is kind of nice to have. But he is definitely riding on the coattails of international dissent, not leading it. This is why it is important for me that he works in Hollywood, and whatnot.

"Some people say I’m a hypocrite because I’ve got money now," he wrote in the Guardian recently. "When I was poor and I complained about inequality, people said I was bitter; now I’m rich and I complain about inequality, they say I’m a hypocrite. I’m beginning to think they just don’t want inequality on the agenda because it is a real problem that needs to be addressed."

It does matter that he’s become rich. This week, he was pictured at a Million Mask March in London, an event held around the world to oppose the rising cost of fuel, government corruption and other things.

These marches can be seen as something of a tail-end to the Occupy movement, which began in New York in 2011 and spread around the world. But I’m not buying it.

I have mentioned before that the prognosis for young people is not good. We have, apparently, inherited a broken world. The recession has wiped out millions of jobs around the world, the guarantees of work and security that existed in developed countries are gone and the world is showing signs of increasing authoritarianism, religious sectarianism and extremism. You have to be something of a fool to feel the future is going to be better for Generation Y than it was for our parents.

Politics offers us zero answers as we watch (sometimes in dumb disbelief) while the world lurches from one unnecessary war, ecological disaster and financial crisis to another. Add to this exploding population growth and you get to where we are now. This is the precise context in which someone like Brand, who discards all our current democratic processes as pointless and even harmful, can operate.

I would hate, however, for Brand to be the most important popular figure of this particular moment in history. I’d hate for him to even be regarded as the most influential.

There is a group of artists that has proven that there is still scope for struggle, something to fight for. They’ve shown there is a responsibility for those with a voice to speak out against tyranny and oppression. You may have heard of them. They are the Russian feminist punk collective Pussy Riot. (a feminised take on the youthful nexus of sex and violence made famous by The Sex Pistols, I believe).

The punk band gained international fame when its members Maria Alyokhina, Nadezhda Tolokonnikova and Yekaterina Samutsevich were arrested in 2012 after staging a radical protest performance inside Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow. They stood in their bright-coloured balaclavas and begged for the Virgin Mary to "throw Putin out", an action deemed so grievous by the state that it warranted two-year jail sentences for two of the band members.

Pussy Riot are quite literally in jail for protest art.

It takes a cursory glance at the increasing list of human rights offences committed by Vladimir Putin’s regime in Russia to realise just how powerful and brave that action by the band was. Besides floundering in deep unemployment and poverty, the state is beset by insane levels of corruption. Its government is not working for its people at a level that we in South Africa cannot comprehend. Russia is a vast crony state, and Putin sits at the top.

The country most recently is under a cloud of controversy for its homophobic laws that prevent any kind of advocacy for lifestyles that "are not" heterosexual to minors, effectively outlawing any kind of LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) expression in public.

We might not live under a brutally oppressive regime, but we can attest to the effects of shoddy service delivery and rampant corruption on a country. This is not a problem isolated to Russia or South Africa. It’s global, and even Brand sees it. However, Pussy Riot prove that the appropriate response to seemingly intractable power is not the sort of empty, anarchic rage that the British comedian seems to be calling for.

As far as I am concerned, our revolution is still a continuation of those that began in the 18th and 19th centuries. We’re still fighting for the same things. They do not have freedom of expression in Russia. Most South Africans do not have economic freedom yet. I share Brand’s sense that our current political dichotomies cannot solve these problems. Or, indeed, any.

My antidote to Brand is the awesome punk thrash by (real) counter-culturist Jeffrey Lewis, who got tired of the old expression and wrote the song WWPRD (What Would Pussy Riot Do? He did a cartoon strip for the Guardian too.

It’s a useful thing to remember. Where Brand might encourage me to give in to despondency, Pussy Riot insist there is yet work to be done.

• Listen: Jeffrey Lewis & The Rain – WWPRD