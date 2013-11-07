IN THE MARKETS: Tapering delay gives Bank time to secure SA’s notes

THE focus of global markets and investors around the world returns to Europe where the European Central Bank (ECB) will meet on Thursday.

There is consensus the bank will leave interest rates unchanged at 0.5%, although there are those who believe a 25 basis point cut might be implemented after inflation in the region fell.

In an interesting research note, Barclays economists say there is mounting evidence of low inflation numbers in the eurozone, and even Germany suggested monetary policy remains too tight. This, they say, raises the likelihood that the refi rate, an equivalent of the repo rate in South Africa, could be reduced by 25 basis points next month.

This assessment is also supported by the fact that the European Commission slightly downgraded its economic growth forecasts for the 17-country region for this year to 1.1% from an earlier projection of 1.2%.

The debate around further monetary policy easing among economists in the eurozone is almost similar to that among South Africans. Analysts appear to be concerned that interest rates are already low and they are not convinced more cuts would be effective or be able to stimulate economies more than they already have.

Talking about central banks, the local one has been in the news this week. First, it was for an announcement that it is to diversify foreign exchange reserves and then for the introduction of new security features on local banknotes.

This is not the first time the Reserve Bank has talked about diversifying its foreign exchange reserves pool. If I recall correctly, the Bank did mention something along those lines about a year ago.

There seems to be a greater need for action now than there was a year ago, which might explain the Bank’s announcement that the move aims to hedge against risk by raising its holdings of other currencies.

Given China’s growing influence in the world, it is no wonder that the renminbi was mentioned.

Despite this move to diversify reserves, it is unlikely that any currency will in the foreseeable future unseat the dollar as the global reserve currency.

However, the move by most emerging markets to increase their holdings of the renminbi as opposed to only holding the dollar, must be making US authorities a little uneasy, especially with some suggesting that China could eventually overtake the US as the world’s biggest economy.

US authorities must be realising that they are not as powerful as they used to be and will perhaps do more to grow their economy and get the country going again.

Market attention on Friday turns to the US. The country will release the much anticipated nonfarm payrolls report for last month. Nonfarm payrolls are expected to have increased by 120,000 workers after a 148,000 gain in September.

The big issue in the US remains when the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will start its asset purchase reduction, especially given emerging data showing a greater improvement in the US economy.

The ISM manufacturing index released this week rose to 55.4 last month from 54.4 in September. A slight decline had been expected.

If more US economic data beat expectations and come out better than forecasts, that just might be the cue the Fed needs to go ahead with reducing its asset purchases.

But there is now consensus that tapering will only be done in the first quarter of next year.

This gives the Reserve Bank some time to accumulate reserves in other foreign currencies and focus on other matters, including pressing on with making the country’s money more secure.

One cannot help but wonder if their move to introduce new security features is a sign of the Bank being proactive or a sign that criminals have already found a way to counterfeit the existing notes, just a year after they were launched.

The new security feature includes little dots that will now appear on the front and back of all "Mandela" banknotes.

Counterfeit money and goods and illicit trade cost economies around the world billions of rand and are very hard to quantify. Even if one cannot put numbers to these transactions, the current figures are probably underestimations because a lot of the illicit trade still goes undetected.

The Mandela banknotes, or the Randelas as some have come to call them, did not come cheap.

The new currency cost the Reserve Bank’s subsidiary, the South African Bank Note Company, R1.6bn in the financial year ended March 31.