Freedom of speech, the ANC and religious fundamentalism

THE African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has taken offence at a range of T-shirts satirising the party and its leaders, worn recently by teachers at Westville Boys’ High in Durban. In a statement it described the wearing of the T-shirts — which you can see here — as a "despicable deed" and an "underhand tactic" designed to "fuel hatred", which "reminds us of the dark days of apartheid".

This is the second recent and serious assault on freedom of speech. Last week, Ram Maharaj, president of the South African Hindu organisation Dharma Sabha, released a furious statement in response to a Zapiro cartoon that centred on the Indian deity Lord Ganesha. The Maha Sabha, a second Hindu organisation incensed by the cartoon, later supplemented its outrage with statements of its own.

Note the parallels between the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal’s approach to the T-shirts and the Dharma Sabha’s attitude to the Zapiro cartoon. Both represent a special kind of intolerance particular to fundamentalism. Here are some of the main similarities:

1. The use of hyperbole

Both organisations suggested the respective problems — a cartoon and a T-shirt — had consequences massively disproportionate to their actual impact. The Dharma Sabha said the cartoon had "the potential of fanning the flames of religious discord and division and impacting negatively on interfaith harmony, social cohesion and nation building"; the ANC said the T-shirts represented "a growing trend in certain sections of our society which seek to undermine the good work that has been done so far in building social cohesion".

Never mind terrorism or atomic bombs. These two things, according to these organisations, had the ability to unravel the very fabric of our society and the democratic order on which it rests.

2. The problem destroyed faith and belief

Both organisations suggested that much of the destructive power of these things lay in their ability to destroy faith in their respective core belief systems. The Dharma Sabha said the cartoon "undermines Hindu beliefs in particular and faith in God in general", and the ANC felt the T-shirts were "akin to insulting the leadership of the ANC and nullifying all the good work (of) our movement".

In short, if each organisation is to be believed, these things could not only rewrite history itself, but such was their immense power they could "nullify" or "undermine" any achievements managed up to now.

3. The use of "nation building" and the national project

In framing their intolerance, both appealed to a sense of patriotism and national pride. The Dharma Sabha said the cartoon negatively affected "nation building"; the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, that the T-shirts were a disappointment because "the ANC has fought bitterly to build a united, nonracial, nonsexist and democratic country where we can all live together in harmony".

So both appealed to South Africa’s baser, nationalistic instincts, suggesting that to support the cartoon or the T-shirts was to stand against not just the rights of each organisation, but also South Africa itself and all it had achieved.

4. Both masked intolerance with an appeal to respect

The essential message contained in both messages was that freedom of speech was curtailed by the need to be respectful. The boundaries of respect were determined by the extent to which each party took offence — the more offence they took, the less respect and thus, their logic would have it, the greater the restraint on freedom of expression. The Dharma Sabha said the cartoon was "totally disrespectful" and the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal said it was "offended by the level of disrespect shown" by those who wore the T-shirts.

Respect, of course, is earned, not demanded. Usually those who demand it have not earned it and thus insist on deference to their ostensible authority instead. In the case of the Dharma Sabha, it’s deference to religion, which it believes should never be mocked or ridiculed; for the ANC, its liberation credentials, which it believes should always usurp any criticism of it.

5. The demand for retribution

A key similarity is that both demand some enforced sanction on the part of the perceived transgressor. The Dharma Sabha wants Zapiro and the Sunday Times (which carried the cartoon) to apologise or be forced to apologise. It has laid a complaint with the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities. The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal wants the management of the school to investigate the incident and ensure "that people who were behind the design of these T-shirts are sanctioned". (In typically hysterical fashion, it later demanded authorities "get to the bottom of this matter and ultimately expose the perpetrators behind this anarchy".)

Fundamentalism and threats go hand in hand. Because the former is born of insecurity and low self-esteem, it relies on the later to enforce its public standing. Threats are how fundamentalists bully people into being subservient to their beliefs. In an open marketplace of ideas, it is peer review, good argument, reason and evidence that act to disprove a wrong-headed position; in a closed marketplace, threats and intimidation ensure that the most powerful rule the roost.

Conclusion

We have much to worry about as a country when the party elected to protect and promote our constitutional values and principles takes on the characteristics of religious fundamentalists. It starts, as Ray Bradbury would say, with a page or two being torn out of a book, but it ends with the complete suppression of debate, criticism and competing ideas. With that, ignorance replaces enlightenment and tyranny replaces the open society.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal’s response to the T-shirts is by no means an aberration. It has learnt a lesson from its national counterpart’s response to Brett Murray’s painting of Jacob Zuma, The Spear. In that shameful debacle, the party has seen that, properly mobilised, low self-esteem will always triumph over constitutional rights, and it seems to have taken a leaf out of religious fundamentalism’s book to achieve that end.

In truth, both are little more than an attempt at petty bullying and it is they, not their respective targets, who damage our constitutional order. Shame on them both.