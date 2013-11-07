EFF will find it difficult to split Cosatu and alliance

WE ALL have nothing to lose but our chains" was the phrase used by the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) "commissar" for policy and research, Floyd Shivambu, in closing an opinion piece published in Sunday newspapers this week.

Simultaneously, lawyer Dali Mpofu unshackled himself in the City Press, revealing that he had resigned from the African National Congress (ANC) after 33 years to join Julius Malema’s EFF.

For Mpofu, it was a matter of coming full circle, from defending Malema during his disciplinary process in the ANC, which ultimately led to the exit of the former leader of the now-bankrupt ANC Youth League, to joining him in his new political home.

But Shivambu was making a call to workers, particularly those in the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and its largest affiliate, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) to break free from their chains — which, to the EFF, means breaking free from the ANC and the tripartite alliance.

Since Numsa announced its decision to hold a special national congress, where its rank-and-file members will decide on its direction, talk of a split has been rife in Cosatu and the alliance. Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini says the idea of a split is being "engineered in dark corners".

Comments by its leaders and its actions have fed into speculation that Numsa was set to pull out of Cosatu and, by extension, the alliance. In the run-up to its special congress, Numsa launched a research and policy institute and held an international colloquium to learn best practice for building strong, independent worker formations from unions ranging from Canada to Jakarta.

Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim says the policy institute would help Numsa "buttress" its fight for socialism through a strong grounding in theory and scientific study. Its lessons would be used to build Numsa numerically, to bolster its influence in society.

Fliers bearing both Numsa’s and the fledgling Workers and Socialist Party’s (WASP’s) logos were handed out at the Numsa policy institute launch on Sunday. WASP emerged from the labour unrest that hit the mining sector last year and is now set to contest next year’s elections. Numsa certainly appears to be setting the stage for a walkout.

A preparatory letter circulated to its structures gives a blow-by-blow account of the decisions to be taken at the special congress: "What is required is a broad enough plan … to reclaim Cosatu as an independent, militant, revolutionary, fighting and campaigning federation.

"Delegates must also discuss what we should do if our plans to reclaim Cosatu do not succeed," it says.

The 320,000-strong union will also consider its support for the ANC’s election campaign. Cosatu affiliates are compelled to pay a levy to help the party and Numsa has yet to decide whether it will comply.

It has outlined three approaches towards the ANC, between which workers would have to choose. First is unequivocally supporting the party, which would include "muting" its criticism of the ANC and the South African Communist Party.

Second is to provide "critical support", which means Numsa continues criticising the ANC while supporting it in the elections. Third is to reject the ANC because the party is "irretrievably lost and its leadership entrenched in a procapitalist direction".

But the main reason for a special congress is to allow workers to decide on the fate of their union and the broader movement — and most regional leaders are hesitant to take such an extreme decision. "We can still fix things from the inside, there will not be a split," says one leader, who prefers anonymity.

Another view is removing both suspended general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi and Dlamini in order to extricate Cosatu from its debilitating leadership squabbles, but remaining in the federation and the alliance.

Yet another view is that Numsa’s 27-year history in the federation should not be sacrificed lightly.

Ultimately, Numsa’s 1,056 delegates from its nine regions will have the final say, despite some of its leaders agitating for a more permanent solution. Shivambu and those in Numsa pushing for a split may have to wait a little longer to break loose from those "chains".

• Marrian is political editor.