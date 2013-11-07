Arab Spring not turning into a western summer

THE geopolitical consequence of the dismemberment of the Ottoman Empire, close to a century ago, is a Middle East that has been chronically unstable since 1945. This tension unfolded against the backdrop of the Cold War before the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. The tussle for influence in the region between the US and a now nonsocialist Russia continues.

Historically, the collapse of a great power has led to a rather unpredictable struggle to redefine the international power balance. The disintegration of the Soviet Union rebounded to the advantage of the US, but it also created the space for emergent powers. Turkey, a relatively weaker state whose influence in the region had been destroyed along with the Ottoman Empire, is among these.

The states that rose from the ashes of the Ottoman Empire are the outcome of borders drawn for the strategic convenience of western powers. The UK and France shared the pieces of that empire between themselves as mandated territories. The Turkish heartland in Anatolia survived colonisation thanks to the modernist movement spearheaded by Kemal Ataturk. Emulating him, conspiracies led by radical military officers overthrew French and UK puppet regimes after 1945, trying to establish modern secular states.

The coup that installed Gamal Abdel Nasser in power in Egypt stimulated others in Syria and Iraq. Libya followed suit during the late 1960s. The military regimes were invariably secular and shared a common ambition of modernisation. Such governments were sometimes opposed by liberal secularists demanding democratic rights. Sometimes effective opposition came from fundamentalists. Active western hostility towards governments it regarded as Soviet allies inadvertently strengthened the religious right in such Arab states. While a repressive state apparatus easily suppressed secular movements opposed to military rule, the religious parties proved far more resilient. That explains the electoral victories of the Islamist parties in Tunisia and Egypt.

The political upheavals among the Arab states of North Africa and the Arabian peninsula after January last year are causing a political realignment in the region. To the dismay of many western governments, the "Arab Spring" did not bring to power parties and governments aligned to the West and supportive of its interests. Even in Libya, where a tacit alliance of the willing gave the armed militias fighting the regime of Muammar Gaddafi an air force, western intervention has produced the chaos in which a Benghazi militia murdered US diplomatic staff.

The unforeseen consequences of western policy became highly visible two weeks ago, when Saudi Arabia refused to take up its nonpermanent seat in the United Nations Security Council, citing its unhappiness with US policy as the reason.

In an exceptional example of politics making strange bedfellows, the interests of Saudi Arabia, Israel and Gen Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi’s military junta in Egypt, have converged. Driven by different agendas, the parties to this informal pact each want to see the West intervene in the Syrian civil war and Iran’s influence checked.

The Saudis remain fearful of the Iranian example: overthrowing a corrupt monarchy, and have long sought the destruction of the ayatollahs. Sissi’s junta, compromised by the coup it executed in July, is smarting under the limited sanctions of the US. The Saudis have undertaken to make good any financial shortfall that may arise. For the past 30 years, Turkey has knocked at the barred doors of the European Union, to no avail. In this changing environment, might Turkey take the gap to reassert its influence in the region?

The olive branch Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani extended to the US recently has created even greater uncertainty. The Obama administration’s response indicates a willingness to explore the options that could arise from a serious dialogue with Tehran. Tel Aviv is deeply disturbed by this turn of events and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pulled out all the stops to make the US change its mind. As the de facto dominant power in the region, Israel wants to see Iran’s power at least contained. Warmer relations with the US would jeopardise that objective.

The Saudi boycott of the security council is a related dimension of the policy predicament the US administration faces. Since the 1950s, Israel has relied on the unequivocal support of the US and has exploited it to act with impunity in the region. Saudi displeasure with US policies threatens to undermine relations with the West’s other long-standing regional ally.

At the commencement of the Cold War, the Truman Doctrine painted the world in the Manichaean shades of a John Wayne western. Because the nationalist regimes of the Middle East usually received Soviet support, they forfeited good relations with the West. The establishment of a theocratic state in Iran in 1979 was probably a decisive game-changer. Though viciously anticommunist, the ayatollahs were no friends of the West, compelling US policy makers to re-examine their assumptions.

Any shift in the tectonic plates of that region’s politics inevitably raises hope. But a durable peace requires that the different players get up out of their entrenched positions and begin listening to each other.

A good place to start would be the Israeli-Palestinian talks.

• Jordan is a former arts and culture minister.