Why you should not trust a political analyst, part II

SOME months ago I wrote a column titled "Why you should not trust a political analyst". It set out how, ahead of the last national and provincial election in 2009, a range of political analysts had made unsubstantiated "guesses" about how the Congress of the People (COPE) would fare. They were unsubstantiated because they did not rely on polling or market research, only on the mystical whims of the analysts in question.

As the actual election result eventually revealed, most of them were completely wrong.

"Our political pundits often make poor predictions because they are not underpinned by market analysis or polling information. When they do have hard facts, these are either so poor or the pundits so inept at interpretation that they get it wrong anyway. All they have is a gut feel and their ego — the latter inflating in their minds the veracity of the former. Yet routinely we turn to such people for guidance and insight. Indeed, we celebrate them when the truth is that, more often than not, they don’t really know what they are talking about."

COPE was the perfect test for the ostensible skill and insight of the analysts, as is any new political party, because it was untested. No one had hard data on which to base a forecast. And, of that public data that existed, much of it was the product of election market research from a small selection of companies that was partial or misinterpreted, which only worsened the problem.

To be clear, there is nothing wrong with guessing or speculating. Public debate is enlivened by it, and conjecture and refutations makes for good discussion, but the author must differentiate between the two. When one "predicts" definitive numbers and then uses the title "political analyst" to add credibility to such a prediction, one must provide evidence in support of the analysis and a credible measure of the public perception on which it is based. And only high-quality, in-depth market research can do that.

Political analysts carry a disproportionate amount of public clout; people look to them for insight and wisdom. Not identifying a hard prediction as little more than a soft guess is disingenuous, for it suggests authority where in fact superficiality holds sway.

With the 2014 elections looming, there are two new political parties to speculate about: Agang SA and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). Have South Africa’s analysts learnt from their COPE experience, or have they simply carried on as usual, presenting their unsubstantiated claims without interrogation or context? Alas.

Let us take Agang SA, by way of illustration. As a reader interested in politics and the political prospects of new parties, you will no doubt have read through the media to determine the party’s chances, based on the most credible and authoritative sources. You would have been out of luck, however, and none the wiser. Instead, what you would have found is a range of best guesses as diverse as they are detached from actual public opinion. Here is a selection of Agang SA vote share predictions from the past few months:

• 0.25%: Keith Gottschalk

• 1%-2%: Susan Booysen

• <2%: Willie Breytenbach

• 2%: Nic Borain

• 3%: Stephen Grootes, Booysen

• 4%: Kwandile Nkondlo

• 5%: Ralph Mathekga

• 5.5%: William Gumede

• 6%: Peter Attard Montalto (Nomura Global Research)

• 7%: Somadoda Fikeni

• 8%: Mzukisi Qobo

• 10%: Fikeni

• 3%-10%: Fikeni

• 5%-10%: Daniel Silke

Take your pick. You’ll find an analyst who has predicted nearly every possible outcome for the party from 1% to 10%. And those are only the predictions that have appeared in print. Extend the selection to radio and television and the confusion only becomes more acute.

By way of context, on a 75% turnout with about 26-million people on the voters’ roll (19.5-million actual votes) one would need roughly 49,000 votes for a seat in Parliament. So the difference between 1% and 10% is roughly between 195,000 and 2-million votes, or four and 40 seats. In real terms these are fairly massive fluctuations.

And, interestingly, there were few overlaps. Most analysts, rather conveniently, phrased their prediction in a way that guaranteed them their own spot on the betting spreadsheet. Some had even the gumption to make two or three contradictory guesses. Look at them as a whole and there is no agreement other than Agang SA managing less than 10%.

That fact alone is wonderfully ironic because the more credible an analyst claims to be, by default, the more incredible their colleagues must be in turn. That reveals the whole sorry business of political predictions to be little more than a cat fight in which competing egos jostle for position. Doctors, professors, experts, analysts — they can’t all be right. A broken clock is, however, right twice a day, and so by the nature of the spread, some will be able to claim clairvoyance.

And don’t think for a moment the EFF is in anyway different. Less than 1% (Grootes); 1%-2% (Adam Habib); less than 2% (Prof Willie Breytenbach); 4% (Nomura); 5% (Borain); even 10% (Fikeni) — it’s just as big a mess.

New political parties are the most revealing on this front but that doesn’t mean other parties are exempt. The African National Congress (ANC) has been predicted as taking anything from 51% to 70%, and the Democratic Alliance (DA) from 20% to 30%. It’s a free-for-all. Anyone with an opinion seems willing to punt it without evidence. But the opinion of actual voters, well, that appears to be regarded as little more than a mere triviality. Why bother asking them when you can say what you think?

Making it all more egregious still is that, unlike during the months preceding the 2009 election, what little market research there usually is does not yet exist (no doubt some companies will release polls in the early part of next year). So there is not even the pretence of some valid authority on which to base all this speculation.

The real question, however, is consequences. Why do the South African media and politically minded public continue to reward such behaviour with prestige and status? All it does is make the reader less informed, and thus more ignorant, on the real effect these parties have on the voting population. If everything is a possibility, then nothing really is.

If politicians behaved in this way ("I think economic growth will be 10% next year") the media and public would turn on them. But not political analysts; they can project whatever comes into their head. And when they are wrong, there is always the next election result to be "predicted".

This is what our political analysts seem to know definitively about 2014:

• The ANC will get between 50% and 70% but probably decline.

• The DA will get between 20% and 30% and probably grow.

• Agang SA will get between 1% and 10%.

• The EFF will get between 1% and 10%.

• The rest will make up the numbers.

Big help, that. The mystery could, of course, be easily solved if the research institutes, nongovernmental organisations and universities for which these people work paid for actual market research among voters.

But that would seem to be a bridge too far. It is far easier, cheaper and more sensational to rely on the magical analysis of those chosen few who can see into the minds of the masses. So, make a note of those predictions listed above (and the many more to come your way) and, when the election results are known, ask yourself: the last time I read an election prediction from an expert, did I get value for my money?

