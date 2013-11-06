South Africa could have done much better

AT THE release this week by international investment bank Goldman Sachs of its report on South Africa since the end of apartheid, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan observed that the country is characterised by "too much despair".

It is a theme he has recently embraced. A few weeks ago he chided the media for the role it played in declining credit ratings by portraying the country negatively.

This time he compares the current despair with the hope and optimism he said was a hallmark of the Mandela generation.

It is true that a great deal has been achieved in two decades.

Gross domestic product has very nearly tripled; inflation has, more or less, been tamed; foreign exchange reserves have a healthier glow; the effect of financial sanctions, which all but impoverished the nation in the final years of apartheid, has been solidly reversed; 3-million houses have been built; access to water and electricity has been made available to many who went without; 15-million citizens are helped through the generosity of taxpayers.

Make no mistake, these are really praiseworthy achievements. But they belie what is wrong. Gordhan is a staunch member of a political party, one to which he has devoted much of his life. Under Nelson Mandela it proclaimed its abhorrence of the racial divide, and then, when it came to power, it invoked racism on a scale and to a degree that shamefully embraces the very philosophy it spent 82 years fighting.

"SA has the ability," Gordhan was reported as saying, "to rise to much greater heights than we already have." Yes, indeed. The country and its people can achieve much more. But we have too often been abysmally served. There is a mountain of issues — the refusal of the African National Congress (ANC) to provide medicines to those affected by HIV/AIDS resulting in the deaths of hundreds of thousands; the indifference of the Department of Home Affairs to the flight of thousands of skilled black and white citizens fleeing galloping crime rates; the perception of many whites that their children have no future in this country; rampant corruption; a government transfixed by "transformation" at the expense of sensible policies; floods of ineptly drafted legislation, some of which threaten the foundations of the constitution; labour laws that prevent fuller employment; an education system that makes us the world’s laughing stock; a mining industry that totters about like a geriatric on stilts.

The list demonstrates there is cause for many to say they despair. The economy appears rudderless, with the minor partners of the tripartite alliance wanting socialism and the sensible portion attached to the National Development Plan. It all appears wrapped up in this delusion of equality, which defies the everyday truth that some people will always do better than others.

No wonder there is a sense of uncertainty in business circles. There is head-shaking in board rooms, and that translates into companies sitting on their collective hands while CEs look about nervously. These are no longer the major South African powerhouses that used to function with huge energy and efficiency. They have been bludgeoned by reckless trade unions and a divided government into meek little mice.

I do not know whether the ANC is capable of regenerating itself, but that is what it needs to do. It will certainly win the next general election, but what the nation cannot have is more of the same cockamamie government. The past five years have unveiled a preoccupation with socialism that is already demonstrating lasting damage.

As to quite why Goldman Sachs (sometimes irreverently called Government Sachs in the US) has invested so much time and money into the production of such an expensive and thoughtful examination of the political economy, well, I’m cynical enough to believe these things are rarely altruistic.

But thank you anyway.

...

Palabora’s minorities are restive

IN SEPTEMBER 2011 Rio Tinto and Anglo American announced they intended to sell their combined 74.5% stakes in Palabora Mining, South Africa’s only producer of refined copper. The companies chose a tender process. Then, everything went silent. Rio spread the word it was anxious to secure a good home for Palabora.

Then a cautionary appeared on December 11 last year revealing a joint Rio-Anglo deal with a consortium led by China’s Hebei Iron & Steel (35%) and including South Africa’s Industrial Development Corporation (20%). The transaction was implemented on July 31 this year.

The required offer to minorities was issued on September 16, six weeks after the date on which Rio and Anglo formally sold their shares and 11 months after the transaction was announced. The combined-offer circular included a fair and reasonable opinion from an independent expert, in this case auditor KPMG, which valued Palabora at R95.33 per ordinary share.

The offer price is R110 a share, theoretically therefore at a 15% premium. An additional 5% a year is added to allow for the time difference, so minorities would get about R116 a share.

Is here a problem with any of this? According to some shareholders, yes, there certainly is. Rio Tinto held its stake of 57.7% of the issued equity offshore through Rio Tinto International Holdings, so it was paid out in dollars, with the sum translated at the exchange rate at the time of the transaction at R8.22/$.

South Africa’s currency has since depreciated by roughly 23%. Minorities believe that, since Rio exported its sale revenue in dollars, they should be compensated accordingly, in which case the price would now be R135.30, plus the 5% a year compensation for the time differential.

It is also true, of course, that minority shareholders are usually unhappy with the selling price of their company and their complaints are almost invariably shrugged off.

This time, however, it isn’t the price that’s in dispute — it’s why the major shareholder is accorded exceptional treatment.

A corporate lawyer tells me the deal is technically correct, but I have sympathy with the minority viewpoint. Until the consortium gets more than 90% of minorities’ shares, Palabora will remain listed. This explains why the offer has been extended to November 15.