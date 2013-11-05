THE INSIDER: Flagging support for ANC starts at the top

EVERYONE who follows working-class politics knows that two of the biggest shots at the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) are not singing the same song. Cosatu president S’dumo Dlamini and suspended general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi are singing different versions of "The Red Flag", a legendary socialist song written by an Irishman and sung to the tune of the German carol, "O Tannenbaum".

Dlamini recently promised President Jacob Zuma he would deal with troublemakers in Cosatu who are too harsh on the ANC. Vavi, on the other hand, is seen as a unionist who refuses to kiss the ANC’s mast (we don’t like being rude).

With these sharp divisions in mind, some lines from a parody of the song, with one word nursed to comply with standards of decency, may apply to both Cosatu’s top leaders: "The working class can kiss my past, I got the foreman’s job at last." These lines can be interpreted in many different ways, but suspicious minds will assert they have been twisted here as part of a capitalist conspiracy to undermine Cosatu. "The Red Flag" has been known to generate a lot of hot air.

US COMPANY Hallmark Cards has, it seems, gotten over its politically correct self and apologised for removing the word "gay" from a new Christmas ornament, Reuters reports. The previously offensive item, a miniature jersey featuring the words, "Don we now our gay apparel", from the Christmas carol, Deck the Halls, was changed to read, "Don we now our fun apparel."

"We’ve been surprised at the wide range of reactions expressed about the change of lyrics on this ornament, and we’re sorry to have caused so much concern," the Kansas City firm said on Twitter.

Not even gay-rights activists had a problem with the word. "The whole thing seems silly to us," said Mitch Levine of the Lesbian and Gay Community Centre of Kansas City. He wished as much attention could be given to more serious affronts to gays and lesbians. Quite.

THE rise in the US’s use of drones to remotely kill alleged terrorists is probably more worrying for most people than a spike in the number of sightings of unidentified flying objects (UFOs).

It turns out, however, that they are one and the same thing — a reported dramatic surge in UFO sightings coincides exactly with increasing drone use, according to a report in the Huffington Post.

So spare a thought for an al-Qaeda member cowering under a rock somewhere the next time you think you’ve spotted a "UFO".

"I have had UFO experiences, and yet, at the same time, I can easily be convinced that none of it is true. It’s hard to say whether or not you’re a believer. I’ve been interested in that subject matter, like lots of people. Perhaps foolishly, I’ve allowed some of that stuff to creep into my music."

US musician Charles Thompson, aka Black Francis of alternative rock band Pixies (1965-).

