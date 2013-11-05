IN THE MARKETS: Time for Old Mutual to return to the sunshine

CAN Old Mutual Group CEO Julian Roberts and chairman Patrick O’Sullivan please explain why this Goliath insurer is still headquartered in grey-skied London?

Surely great weather, vitamin D and greener pastures in Africa are preferable to a chilly environment on the 5th floor of Millennium Bridge House in Lambeth Hill?

On a serious note, Old Mutual has been putting a lot of focus lately on emerging markets. It has earmarked R5bn for investments in Africa over a three-to five-year period. The insurer has been making acquisitions on the continent this year and is still on the prowl.

If you asked what the insurer’s strategy is, Ralph Mupita, CEO of Old Mutual Emerging Markets, and Mr Roberts will tell you in their sleep it is "to drive strategic growth, through leveraging the strength of our people and through accelerating collaboration between our businesses. Our focus is to expand in South Africa, Africa and other selected emerging markets; and to improve and grow Old Mutual Wealth and US Asset Management."

I don’t understand the obsession with the US. It’s still mind-boggling why Old Mutual would want to list the US Asset Management business partly rather than retaining about a third of the business and selling the rest to the public.

Just look at the numbers. In the full year to end-December 2012, close to 80% of its adjusted operating profit came from Africa. A solid 74% of the group’s £1.6bn pre-tax adjusted operating profit last year came from South Africa, and 5% came from the rest of Africa.

The cloudy UK, Europe and International made up 14% of the adjusted operating profit and 6% came from the US in the full year to end-December 2012.

For years now, or at least since I was in grade 9, the tale has been that Old Mutual needs to be in London since it is easier to raise capital from international markets when you are on an island in Europe.

I suspect this green Kool-Aid is what was pushed down the Treasury’s throat so that approval could be granted for a listing in London in late 1999. The green Kool-Aid might have been tastier then, and the minister of finance at the time, Trevor Manuel, approved.

But I doubt if this reason can be accepted now.

Old Mutual was demutualised in May 1999. After that it listed, yes a primary listing, on the London Stock Exchange in July 1999 and decided to be based in London.

The JSE became a secondary listing despite the company being founded in 1845 in Cape Town by a Scotsman named John Fairbairn.

Anyway, in those days before the turn of the century it was in vogue to go and list in London.

A senior politician once told a colleague and me that some of the green Kool-Aid circulated then was that if South African companies were not allowed to expand internationally and raise capital elsewhere they would have been gobbled up by foreign multinationals.

Was Sanlam gobbled up? No!

Was Standard Bank gobbled up? No!

Yes, Old Mutual has a £5bn euro note programme listed on the London Stock Exchange. But this financially blank journalist in me finds it hard to believe that a successful capital raising is merely based on geographical location rather than the stability and strength of the business.

Sanlam, a very successful insurer based in South Africa, can raise money from Bellville in Cape Town. Even the struggling African Bank Investments can raise money from Midrand in Johannesburg. You fly to where investors are if you need money. You don’t necessarily endure terrible weather for the sake of getting closer to capital.

Despite all the easier access to this capital in London, which was clearly aimed at growing the business, Old Mutual has nothing special to show.

In fact, it gives one painful palpitations when it is shown that Sanlam has done much better in terms of share price growth, even with its listing in Johannesburg.

When it demutualised in November 1998 Sanlam’s share price was just under R6. Now it’s trading at about R54. This is close to nine times more than what it was when it started trading on the Johannesburg bourse.

If you look at Old Mutual, when it started trading on the JSE in July 1999, it was trading at just about R13. Today it is trading at just close to R33, not even three times more than its price back then.

It’s probably unfair to put the blame on Mr Roberts, because he was not responsible for the listing of the company in London. But I think as the current CEO he needs to have an honest engagement with someone on whether the reasons for having a primary listing in London still apply, especially when the company has been training its focus on emerging markets.