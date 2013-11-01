TWEET OF THE WEEK: Ranjeni Munusamy

WELCOME to Tweet of the Week. Every Friday I use this column to hand out an award to one person who has tweeted something of significance. There are no strict rules, only that the tweet in question must offer an important insight, define a debate (notorious or otherwise) or mark an occasion.

This week the Tweet of the Week goes to @RanjeniM for:

"Lesson for today: Never ever underestimate the wily Mac Maharaj. #SAPoliticsUnspun"

Profile: Ranjeni Munusamy has worked in government, politics, communications and journalism. As a journalist she wrote for the Sunday Times, Natal Witness and This Day newspapers; for government she was employed by the KwaZulu-Natal department of transport and, in politics, she has served as the webmaster of the Friends of Jacob Zuma website, set up to help fund the president’s various legal problems, and as an unofficial adviser and official spin doctor to him.

In communications, her company has also represented, among others, Shabir Shaik, during his corruption trial. She currently works as the associate editor for the Daily Maverick. She has some 17,000 followers on Twitter.

Citation: Munusamy’s tweet was a reference to the recent launch of radio 702 midday host Stephen Grootes’s new book, SA Politics Unspun. The format was an interview between Grootes and the spokesman for the presidency, Mac Maharaj. The roles were reversed and, as the two sat on the stage, Maharaj interrogated Grootes about his new publication. For those interested, you can watch the hour-long exchange here. It is a riveting interaction.

Grootes has already written his account of the event, which he describes as "more than deeply uncomfortable". He would be right too; it was cringeworthy to watch. Maharaj systematically and mercilessly took issue with several "facts" in Grootes’s book and drove his point home like a man who looks you in the eyes and smiles while he slowly turns a knife in your gut — "banking with a smile and a stab", as the Black Monks of St Herod would say. Not pretty, but absolutely compelling.

And, as Munusamy points out, Maharaj was wily too. He missed the mark once or twice, but for the most part he had picked out three or four incontrovertible errors in the book and had Grootes grovelling for forgiveness.

"Straightforward fact? Right or wrong?", Maharaj asks Grootes at one point. "Right," says Grootes. "Wrong", says Maharaj, and sets out why. "Sloppy journalism, poor editing, factually incorrect," says Maharaj. "Agreed?", he asks. "Agreed", says Grootes. The first trickle of blood appears on Grootes’s forehead.

Clinically focused, as if a surgeon performing surgery without anaesthetic, he ruthlessly brought every response back to his core point: that analysts have a duty first and foremost to get their facts right. "Analysts shape public opinion," he said, "but this comes with an awesome responsibility: an obligation to be accurate with the facts upon which your analysis rests".

Later, when Maharaj made his most powerful contribution — that Grootes had perpetuated a myth by writing Pravin Gordhan, Maharaj and Jacob Zuma shared a powerful struggle bond that influences decision making today — Grootes responded: "those were facts that I had read in other places, and that I had not seen denied, and you are absolutely right, I should have done more research and I apologise to you for that".

At one point, MC Katy Katopodis, helplessly watching Grootes’s blood being spilt all over the floor, made a weak attempt to intervene and change the course of the event, but Maharaj swatted her away with such authority she simply cowered and handed the floor back to him. And he returned to his surgery.

Kudos to Grootes for the whole event. It might not have been the PR he was after, but it says much about the man that he was willing to submit himself to it.

Yet, for all the entertainment Maharaj’s brutal torture provided, his main contention — that Grootes was "building myths" and perpetuating "myth-making" — cannot be allowed to stand without context. And his brave defence of "facts", as if he occupies a position of some moral authority on them, likewise warrants a rebuttal.

For the truth is, in his formal capacity, Mac Maharaj willingly perpetuates one of the greatest myths that defines South Africa today: the idea that President Jacob Zuma is a misunderstood democrat, highly competent and insightful, whose decisions and behaviour strengthen not weaken our democratic order. And the "facts", for which he expresses such admiration, are often playthings in his hands, which he manipulates to that end.

Here is an illustration of Maharaj’s hypocrisy.

At one point in the interview, Maharaj takes issue with Grootes’s interpretation of the constitution. Grootes had argued the constitution "quite deliberately looks after the rights of minorities". Maharaj contested that on the grounds that it protected individual rights and did not act as a bulwark against "the tyranny of the majority", as Grootes had argued. "There is nowhere in this constitution the word (sic) ‘majority rights’, ‘minority rights’", said Maharaj, "the constitution has a bill of rights, which are individual rights, it says, and protects the individual".

With regard to individual rights he is quite right, the constitution does protect them, but Maharaj seemed to confuse "minority rights" with "group rights". That those individual rights implicitly guard against the "tyranny of the majority" and thus protect minority rights is correct. They just don’t do so on a "group" basis. But if it is facts he is after, how do Maharaj’s interview comments hold up against the defence he offered when Zuma infamously said before Parliament in September last year, "Sorry, we have more rights here because we are a majority. You have fewer rights because you are a minority. Absolutely, that’s how democracy works"?

If it is a "fact" that the constitution protects neither a majority nor minority but individuals, as Maharaj says, and facts "come with an obligation to be accurate", what was his defence of Zuma’s remark?

While introduced against an individual rights caveat, he said: "The president was stating a fundamental democratic principle that while all in society may have views, the will of the majority carries the day". "There is therefore nothing untoward or incorrect in what the president said," he argued.

No, that is not "accurate". And it is not accurate on two facts. One, the president did not say that. He said the minority, "have fewer rights" and "that’s how a democracy works". And, two, as Maharaj has pointed out, the constitution itself does no such thing. The president was profoundly wrong — on the facts and on one of the primary principles underpinning our constitutional order. It was a shameful statement, on the facts.

All Maharaj did was set up a straw man and then knock it down. It was devious and disingenuous. And, as if oblivious to his own double standards, in his private capacity he was then more than willing to moralise about the subject. Spin, manipulation, duplicity, misrepresentation, poor reasoning Mr Maharaj? Agreed?

But then "the facts" mattered far less to Maharaj than they did as he moralised to Grootes with the sanctimonious piety of a religious zealot. Then "the facts" were easily moulded in his hands. Unlike Grootes, whose oversights speak more to poor research than ill intent, Maharaj sought deliberately to misrepresent the president’s view for the sake of political expediency. Myth-making never had a better advocate, for it is plain to see in many of Zuma’s statements, group think and populism run heavily through his veins and that statement was as truer illustration of his authentic belief as ever you will read.

The public record is littered with examples of Maharaj and ANC spokesman Jackson Mthembu manipulating facts in this way. It is almost a full-time job, so often are they called into battle by the president’s undemocratic bumbling. That does not excuse Grootes’s mistakes, but to be lectured about the facts by Maharaj, is like being scolded for being dirty by What-a-mess.

Maharaj, no doubt rightly aggrieved by much poor reporting and bad analysis in South Africa, was using Grootes to make a point: facts matter. The problem is, you couldn’t find a person more compromised on the subject if you tried. So, Maharaj can by all means call on analysts and commentators to be accurate about the available evidence before interpreting it. But first he would do well to take a long, hard look in the mirror, because his own record on this subject is as fraught as it is defined by insincerity.

The resultant hypocrisy is nauseating. If Maharaj was half as open as Grootes was to accepting responsibility and apologising, he might be able to claim a tiny portion of the moral authority he tries so arrogantly to trumpet, like some schoolground bully.