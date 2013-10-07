THICK END OF THE WEDGE: How much more can the ANC take?

IT IS safe to assume Ferial Haffajee, editor-in-chief of City Press newspaper, knows a few people in the ANC and that she spends a good deal of her time talking to them. So when she writes on her leader page on Sunday that "as I read this week of the clear influence and authority of Number 1 (that’s President Jacob Zuma) in the Waterkloof landing (of guests of Zuma’s friends, the Gupta family, for a wedding), I do wonder how much more the ANC can take", you can bet she’s been talking to powerful figures in the party who can’t take much more.

This is hardly surprising, and I have wondered the same thing out loud in this column before. Haffajee goes through the list that the president has put the ANC through — Schabir Shaik, the rape trial in which he was acquitted, a child with the child of a friend, the huge amount of public money spent on his private house at Nkandla, his refusal to allow perusal of the "spy tapes" that enabled him to slip off the fraud charge hook before becoming president the first time. And, of course, the Gupta wedding he never heard of.

And, finally, she asks whether the ANC-led government is going to have to keep rescuing the president from himself, or "will it call on Number 2 to become Number 1?"

Great question, which, of course, harks back to the removal of Thabo Mbeki from office. The problem this time is that Number 2 is Cyril Ramaphosa. He would be perfect but it ain’t gonna happen. There is no "Tsunami for Cyril" let alone legions of angry youth willing to die for him. Without a Number 2 for the party to gel around as an alternative, the president is probably safe.

Ramaphosa’s problem is that he isn’t from KwaZulu-Natal, and the party there is now so powerful within the ANC that it could stop virtually any anti-Zuma insurrection in its tracks. Unless, of course, it could put its own candidate (it would not, it seems, be Ramaphosa) in his place. One possibility might be the president’s former wife, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, now chairwoman of the African Union Commission and, reportedly, not at all happy with the job or with having to live in Ethiopia to do it.

She at least would not allow any of the old fraud indictments against him to be revived and, honestly, finding him something else to do is becoming quite an urgent matter. We have just had a three-week closure of our motor industry and stoppages all over our mines (with platinum still to come) bringing our export earnings to their knees. Yet it is precisely these exports that earn us the dollars we need to pay our increasingly severe foreign debts.

The deficit on our current account (think of it as an overdraft with a foreign bank) should be about 3% of our GDP (that’s the total value of all the goods and services South Africa produces). It’s actually 6.5%. Manageable, perhaps, but way too big. When the state brags that it is creating jobs, it’s this overdraft that’s the price. Pray the rand doesn’t weaken again, because repaying gets more expensive every time it does. We borrow overseas to help pay public sector salaries. It’s insane. If what we want here is a welfare state, then it can be built only on the back of a highly profitable, skilfully taxed, private sector.

Yet through all the strikes I have not heard one minister, let alone their leader, appeal to workers to go back to work. What are they thinking? What are their priorities?

There was news on Sunday that Numsa had called off the motor industry strike. We can only hope. Great damage has been done.

First the damage, and then more drift. Drift on policy. Drift on implementation. That’s the story of our political economy. We need a leader who can figure out how to right the wrongs of the past and get the economy and profits pumping at the same time. Jacob Zuma doesn’t have an answer, and neither do the people he listens to.

...

I AM still too annoyed to talk about the rugby, save to say I hope the self-congratulatory hubris we swim in here dies down now. We are not nearly the world’s best rugby team. This year we have beaten Scotland, Samoa, Argentina and the worst Australian side for a generation. So what? When we play serious sides it is always touch and go. When we play New Zealand, they almost always win. Our fabulous coach said after the game on Sunday that a few defensive lapses let us down on Saturday. Really? They’re the same lapses, committed by the same players, that we’ve been watching all bloody season. What’s he going to do about it? I will return to rugby next week, when I’m a bit more tranquil.