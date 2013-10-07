SUNDAY PRESS REVIEW: A unilateral non-acceptance

YOU will remember that last month it was reported that the SABC’s former head of news and current affairs, Phil Molefe, received a R2.4m payout to settle a long-running wrongful suspension case. Communications Minister Yunus Carrim said so in Parliament, in reply to a question from an opposition MP.

In this week’s Sunday Independent, Molefe denied accepting the money, but said it was deposited into his bank account anyway. His lawyers described the payment as "unilateral" in papers filed with the Johannesburg high court, and he will continue to pursue his bid for reinstatement at the public broadcaster in a separate case before the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Molefe’s case may also land SABC chairwoman Zandile Tshabalala in trouble with the courts for unilaterally paying out the cash while the appeal was still pending. He is fighting to have his salary paid, and also to have any attempt to appoint someone else into the position nullified.

There was an excellent news item in the Mail & Guardian, about the Afrikaans right wing’s attacks on University of Johannesburg academic Piet Croucamp. His sin? Calling their poster boy Dan Roodt a "pseudo-intellectual with French pretensions". He’s said other things as well, to the point of being accused of trolling the kind of Afrikaners who feel that Roodt speaks for them. So far Croucamp has only been threatened with grievous bodily harm.

The dark undercurrent to the Zwelinzima Vavi saga continues. According to the Sunday Times, the beleaguered Cosatu general secretary (suspended and stripped of federation assets for the moment) may have known about the plunder of a workers’ provident fund by officials of Kopano ke Matla, Cosatu’s investment arm. The Financial Services Board has prepared a report which says Vavi was made aware of these dodgy transactions, but he and Cosatu president S’dumo Dlamini chose to pay a R2m settlement to "make the matter go away".

The paper carried yet another story on Samantha Lewthwaite, the Northern Irishwoman who has been linked to the Kenyan mall terror attack. She apparently arrived in South Africa in 2008 travelling under a British passport. She then obtained a South African one using the identity of a real woman who also travelled in and out of the country. Although Kenyan authorities have ruled out her direct involvement, she is wanted by several agencies around the world.

Aside from Lewthwaite being wanted for connections to al-Shabaab and as a known bomb maker, and for possessing a false passport in South Africa (and running up a modest debt bill at clothing stores), it seems odd that the media is obsessing over this woman after her links to the Kenyan attacks have proven to be weak. There is far more to this story than her.