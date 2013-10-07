ON THE WATER: If you can’t afford chicken, eat cake

RIGHT on cue and right in character, Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies raises import tariffs on poultry products, the consequences be damned. On cue because it is election time and nothing scares the ruling party more than restive trade unionists. In character because power is what you exercise when you’re feeling insecure.

The faithful in the church of the free market bleat about yet another example of dirigiste excess, but that is just public relations. In the knowledge that tariffs are merely a factor in the market, the more astute traders have long anticipated this move, so are buying back their short positions in giblets going cheap.

Also, imposing a higher tariff on the cuts (breast meat) favoured by wealthier (read healthier) consumers than the tariffs on the cheaper cuts (giblets and carcasses) favoured by less-wealthy people will create a giblet scarcity sooner or later. So, even if giblets still cost less than breasts, the price of the cheap cuts will be disproportionately skewed upwards. Trading has a funny way of evening things out, whether the market is free or not, but Davies knows that.

It is hard to understand why Davies et al think they can correct what they term "market failures" when the market is in the first instance an ex post facto description of trade and, second, an inanimate thing. It doesn’t fail; it just is.

Or perhaps their behaviour is attributable to the delusion so characteristic of authoritarians everywhere, who mistake their own obtuseness for omniscience and who rule as though they are omnipotent and with utter disdain for those who must suffer the consequences of their actions. If anything, it is they who fail to adapt to changing conditions by attempting to manipulate the market. But that, too, is just another factor to consider when you trade.

The really unfathomable thing is that so many poultry producers are cheering for higher tariffs with complete disregard and in full knowledge of the moral hazard they are helping to create by providing the government with an incentive to make political gain at the expense of free trade.

You can lay money that they will lead the bleaters when the government reverts to the state-controlled single-channel agricultural marketing system that served the apartheid regime so well in making political gain among farmers.

Davies said the tariff decision was taken because poultry production in the Southern African Customs Union has dropped since 2010, and that 100,000 jobs are at stake.

Well, that certainly is a lot of jobs, Mr Davies, but what about the people of modest means who don’t work in the poultry business? Are you not their minister too? If they can’t afford chicken, what should they eat? Cake? In fact, the supermarkets tell us, poorer people eat refined maize meal when they can no longer afford chicken.

And then there are the rich from whom you would deny roast chicken to appease the unions, Mr Davies? What would you have them eat?