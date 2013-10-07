Mmusi Maimane’s Mbeki expediency

MMUSI Maimane, the Democratic Alliance (DA) candidate for the Gauteng premiership, delivered a significant speech last week in which he praised former African National Congress (ANC) president Thabo Mbeki and suggested that a recent ANC call for Mbeki to help with its 2014 election campaign was a sign of desperation.

It was a revealing call — the Zuma faction had, after all, cast Mbeki out as the devil incarnate. But Maimane’s observation says just as much about himself.

Just to be clear, this was a full and thorough endorsement of Mbeki by Maimane. One should read the speech in full, but there is not a critical word in it. If anything, it excuses any problems on the grounds that "nobody is perfect". It does not cite a single failing of Mbeki’s, it does not attach any personal responsibility to him for his or the ANC’s record in government, and overall it paints his performance as nothing but praiseworthy.

"During his presidency we saw progress," says Maimane. "Things have now changed." This comes from an opposition party, which only heightens the extent of the endorsement.

The strategy is fairly obvious on the DA’s part: appeal to Mbeki supporters disillusioned by President Jacob Zuma by suggesting some sympathy for the man. Maimane says: "In those days I was an ANC voter. And I was a Mbeki supporter."

The DA, however, was not — far from it. It was perhaps the most critical voice on Mbeki in all his years in power, an attitude for which it was often derided. At the heart of its concern lay cadre deployment, Mbeki’s attitude to HIV/AIDS, his foreign policy (Zimbabwe and "quiet diplomacy" in particular), his failure to act against corruption and his divisive attitude to race relations.

So, as the DA often does these days, it was trying to have the best of both worlds and be everything to everyone. If you are critical of Mbeki, the party will direct you to 10 years’ worth of statements and speeches scathing in their assessment of the president. If you are favourable towards Mbeki, it will point you to the personal experience of Maimane, who held him in high regard. Everybody wins, and pragmatism once again triumphs over principle.

The DA is political putty in the hands of whoever holds the podium.

In assessing Maimane’s speech, then, one must look at both the man himself and the party more broadly.

First, Maimane says he was a supporter of the ANC and of Mbeki. This is a line he has used often. It is a sad indictment of the South African media core that it has escaped any critical interrogation, for an ideological shift between racial nationalism and liberalism is profound. Those world views are historically and philosophically incompatible. Indeed, they are the exact opposite. The former elevates the group over the individual; the latter the individual over the group. To say you were once a racial nationalist but now you are a liberal is to allude to a fundamental change in your belief structure.

But Maimane enjoys a growing celebrity status and, with it, uncritical flattery and fawning. How is it that he came to reject racial nationalism and embrace liberalism? He has never offered an explanation. One could fairly assume it never happened.

That introduces the first paradox. If Maimane is now a liberal (this is hard to determine based on his public statements), he cannot talk favourably of Mbeki or his political philosophy: it was abhorrent to liberalism — indeed, openly hostile towards it.

Maimane sidesteps this by failing to provide any context to his remarks — not a single critical observation about Mbeki in his endorsement of the former president. That way he can safely say he never endorsed cadre deployment or Mbeki’s views on HIV/AIDS; in fact, he never mentioned them. But misleading by omission is dishonest and disingenuous. That is why people were so outraged by Dali Tambo’s sycophantic interview with Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, which was a classic example of misrepresentation by omission.

On the facts, too, Maimane misrepresents Mbeki. He says, for example, that Mbeki delivered electricity. In 2007, Mbeki appeared before Parliament to try to explain how Eskom had effectively run out of electricity, as blackouts spread across the country — the result of years of poor infrastructure spend and maladministration. Later he said: "Eskom was right and government was wrong."

It is a crisis from which the country has not yet emerged and which has profoundly influenced the way in which infrastructure capital has been spent ever since. Saying that Mbeki delivered electricity without mentioning this is like saying Zuma has delivered a better-quality private home to his family.

Second, the party. It says something about the iron-like discipline that the DA now wields over its party communication that about 1,500 public representatives — many of whom dedicated a large part of their careers to opposing Mbeki and his vision for South Africa now hold their tongues for the sake of political expediency.

It makes you wonder what exactly they were fighting for in the first place. Presumably they do not all admire Mbeki? Indeed, many of them have little more than disdain for the man.

So perhaps it reflects too the dearth of meaningful political debate within the DA.

The ANC is notorious for saying it deals with internal conflict behind closed doors. The DA, for all its public championing of robust public debate, now seems to adopting a similar policy. That is, if there was any debate about this at all. Winning at any cost can often be a bigger incentive for silence than truth or principle.

What is it about Mbeki that captured Maimane’s heart? Certainly he had that effect on many black South Africans who, understandably, suffering low self-esteem, saw in the former president a philosopher king, as did guiltridden white South Africans. Many now regret that choice. But it took a lot of pain to come to that conclusion. How easily we forget. For those who remember, though, the answer will be substantive, well documented and replete with evidence. Can Maimane produce an explanation in the other direction? If his speech was an attempt to do so, it was as embarrassing as it was incoherent.

It is naive too, perhaps the consequence of someone who only entered politics in 2011. Maimane favourably compares Mbeki’s administration to Zuma’s but, actually, the evidence suggests they are equally problematic in different ways, and Mbeki’s possibly worse. Mbeki’s authoritarianism, undermining of the constitution and refusal to act on corruption in many ways laid the groundwork for Zuma to emerge. Zuma is, in many respects, the consequence of Mbeki, whose service-delivery track record is equally fraught.

Maimane routinely points to Mbeki’s "I am an African" speech as a primary source of inspiration. Certainly it was a politically correct speech, delivered at the perfect moment in South Africa’s history, when pride and self-respect was the drug everyone needed. But its central message is nationalist in nature. There is nothing wrong with self-identifying as an African or being proud of Africa, but the idea that we shall share a set of common personal characteristics because we were born on a particular piece of rock in the ocean is just silly. The liberal speech would be "I am an individual, and Africa is my home".

It is also to ignore context and misrepresent Mbeki by omission. The former president made another telling speech — his "Two nations" address to Parliament — in which declared South Africa a country of two races, one black and one white. That did much to introduce a brand of divisive racial "us and them" thinking that seriously damaged race relations. Maimane has never said anything about that speech. Surely, for a party that advocates "one nation", such rhetoric would be problematic? That is another paradox we are left to ponder.

The truth is that the DA does not want you to interrogate what it says. The answers will be disturbing. It wants to say it supports black economic empowerment but it abhors racial quotas. It wants to say it condemns bigotry but it welcomes a homophobic king as a member. It wants to be able to say it respects Mbeki, but also that it fundamentally opposed him.

Among all this, the DA’s ideological mantra — the open opportunity society for all — seems to have disappeared somewhat. That constitutes the party’s philosophical bedrock. Why are we reading speeches about Mbeki instead?

The DA is in a difficult position. It needs to break through to a black electorate with which it has struggled to connect. To do that, it has decided to push every principled boundary to the limit. No one can begrudge it that. Politics, they say, is the art of the possible. The problem comes when it crosses the boundary; when principle no longer becomes the ultimate check on pragmatism but, rather, pragmatism becomes the litmus test by which one is willing to suspend principle. Quite where the party is in that transition is difficult to tell, but these sorts of contradictions are becoming increasingly evident.

Ironically, much like Mbeki’s presidency, the consequences are not immediately apparent. They take power and time to become evident. In the meantime, while making up your mind, it is worth closely interrogating what the DA says. Words are one thing if blindly accepted at face value, but their implications and consequences are quite another. The line between belief and make-believe is a thin one.