Lungisa is perfect target for ANC’s integrity committee

THE African National Congress (ANC) has begun fulfilling its promise to be hard on its own who are fingered for criminal activity, by establishing an integrity committee within its national executive committee (NEC). Similar structures have been erected in the provincial executive committees.

Led by former parliamentary speaker Frene Ginwala, the committee is meant to investigate the ethics and morals of party members. However, it has been slow to get off the ground, aided perhaps by a lack of detail on its operations. The party already has a disciplinary structure, but it has not been used to stop members found guilty of crime, such as Humphrey Mmemezi and Miriam Segabutla, from being elected to the NEC. That’s the mandate of the integrity committee, even if it is not clear how it will do this.

To be taken seriously, the committee must make an example of someone. It obviously can’t be someone with clout on the NEC, since the committee reports to that structure, which means that it can’t be someone with any real importance at the moment. (These are the realities of the ANC power structure.) It has to be someone expendable.

This is where someone like former National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) chairman Andile Lungisa steps in.

He and his business associates have been arrested for allegedly defrauding the Department of Arts and Culture of R2.5m. They apparently convinced the department that they could bring US singer R Kelly to perform at a Nelson Mandela Sports Day concert. When that performance did not happen and the singer’s management denied all knowledge of the arrangement, it was discovered that the money had seemingly been split among the conspirators.

Lungisa’s bank account has been frozen. According to the Sunday Independent, he will be summoned on Monday to appear before the Eastern Cape ANC’s integrity committee to explain himself.

"We will call him in to explain himself. At the moment we regard it as allegations but in Mangaung we took some very hard decisions around establishing integrity committees. We can’t judge until people are found guilty but the ANC cannot be paralysed and fold its arms," ANC provincial secretary Oscar Mabuyane told the Independent.

Having damaged himself beyond repair by trying to take on Julius Malema for the presidency of the ANC Youth League back in 2011, Lungisa does not have many allies to call upon. His weakness was exposed back then, when he was roundly humiliated by the man who would later receive the same treatment from the NEC. He was made to sit alongside Malema while he explained the details of a motion of confidence that was under discussion by the league’s NEC at the time. It was theatrical stuff.

Of course, what the Eastern Cape NEC will do to Lungisa remains to be seen.

Lungisa’s fall from grace should serve as a warning to other ANC people in government and state agencies who want to treat the public purse as their personal bank accounts. One wishes the ANC would nail him for the way the NYDA fell apart under his stewardship. There wasn’t much in place to start with, but losing R62m to irregular spending is unforgivable.

That figure, by the way, is based on an investigation by the auditor-general that found performance bonuses for NYDA executives totalling more than R7.5m were approved for 2012-13. Top management and senior management were paid close to R5m, while general staff received R2.6m.

The profligacy at the NYDA is one of the great outrages of our time, but it hardly gets any attention, except from occasional noise from the Democratic Alliance Youth.

During his tenure as NYDA chairman, Lungisa oversaw a youth festival that deteriorated into chaos. Even worse, it cost more than R100m and had no outcomes of any kind, except to pour vast amounts of money into the companies that tendered to perform such important services as supplying balloons.

Rather than clean up the NYDA, the national government has granted it R1bn over this and the next two financial years. There’s a joke in there somewhere.

We might finally see the ANC making Lungisa own up to the NYDA mess. Or perhaps not. But it’s encouraging to see it making a start. If ever there were the perfect candidate for the ruling party to make an example of, here he is.