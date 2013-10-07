Levenstein to pay for his delusions of grandeur at Regal Bank at last

JEFF Levenstein is finally going to jail, 12 years after his Regal Treasury Bank collapsed in a mess of fraud, share price manipulation and much other skulduggery.

Last week, the Supreme Court of Appeal, the last stop in Levenstein’s efforts to evade justice, confirmed an effective eight-year jail term.

At the time of the collapse I was a reporter at Financial Mail. When I wrote a critical report about misleading financial statements at the bank Levenstein was incensed. I remember his words clearly: "You and I will fight to the death over this."

A week later I revealed an elaborate share price manipulation scam in which the bank’s deposits were being used to buy up Regal’s shares. Not long after that the offices of a source of mine were burnt to the ground. Another company was hit by two petrol bombs. A senior manager at the bank later testified at an inquiry that the bombing had been ordered by Levenstein.

It also emerged that Levenstein had had me followed and had wrongly assumed the people I was visiting were my sources. The most bizarre incident was an attempt to discredit one presumed source by having some cronies pretend to be vigilantes, phone me, and dish dirt on the presumed source.

To Levenstein the bad press was all part of a grand conspiracy to rob him of his bank. We saw his financial reporting as fraudulent because we were simpletons, his financial engineering too complex for mere mortals to understand.

Throughout the court battle Levenstein remained arrogant and defiant, never once conceding he had done anything wrong. What he could not see was that his delusions of grandeur had led him far astray. When the performance of his bank did not match up to the heights he thought were befitting of his genius, he manufactured new income streams out of thin air to lift the income statement.

When the share price did not reflect the value of his brilliance, he forced clients to buy shares, set up special purpose vehicles to buy, and instructed his own fund management subsidiary to keep buying. When anyone disagreed with him, like auditors EY, he shouted and threatened them into acquiescence. In the end he has been convicted of three counts of fraud and one of violating the Companies Act. No charges were brought for the arson and other malfeasance. He remains convinced he was right.

...

IN ONE way, the R20m settlement between African Bank and the National Credit Regulator (NCR) is a victory for the NCR. It suggests the NCR was right to have recommended a fine against the bank to the Consumer Tribunal and that African Bank had indeed done wrong — although the settlement expressly excludes any admission of guilt. But the NCR had recommended a R300m fine. Settling for R20m can only be seen as a lack of conviction in the original amount.

The NCR said it was willing to compromise because of the constructive spirit in which African Bank engaged with it. That comment is clearly meant to be heard by Capitec, African Bank’s rival, which is also facing a fine from the regulator. Capitec has been less co-operative, saying it will fight all the way.

The regulator is also facing hostility from the rest of the banks, as it tries to force through its credit information amnesty and other new rules by the end of the year. Some bankers describe the NCR as lacking in technical skill and immersed in anti-bank ideology. They compare the NCR with the Reserve Bank, saying the latter is rational, open to engagement, yet firm, while the NCR is irrational, unwilling to engage and unpredictable.

All this takes place in a political environment in which the NCR is battling against being integrated into the market conduct regulator due to be set up within the Financial Services Board (FSB). It has political cover from the Department of Trade and Industry, while the Treasury wants to see it within the FSB, under its purview.

The fines have been a mixed blessing. They have alarmed other regulators concerned with maintaining the stability of the financial system, including the Reserve Bank. But the African Bank settlement will give it a little credibility that it was right all along.

African Bank may be playing clever politics of its own. It is vulnerable to changes in rules on how it may sell its products. By coming to the table with the NCR it may have bought itself lobbying space to ensure future rule changes are not too destructive to its business model, as the NCR’s only friend in the industry. That could be R20m well spent.