Lesson from Aesop about UN’s ‘great powers’

AS WORLD leaders gathered in New York for their annual diplomatic rituals at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, many presidents from the "global south" called for the reform of the UN’s anachronistic, undemocratic 15-member Security Council. The UN had emerged from the ashes of the Second World War in 1945, and five permanent veto-wielding powers (P-5) — the US, Russia, China, France and the UK — were to act as guarantors of the postwar order. In exchange, non-P-5 members were given more powers over socioeconomic issues and the right to approve the annual budget.

The P-5, which is mandated to maintain global peace, however, now accounts for 85% of those arms sales that fuel conflicts. The P-5 has come to resemble several of the characters in Aesop’s Fables. The US is the lion, the king of the jungle, which lays down the law and hunts other beasts. The warmongering lion’s share of power is disproportionate to that of the other four members, and Washington is often referred to as "P1".

The Russian bear is a Cold War appellation, and the lion and the bear appropriately fought over a goat in Aesop’s Fables. China is like an elephant, which is sometimes dismissed as "big for nothing" in not being proactive on the Security Council.

However, the elephant has big ears and listens more than it speaks. It also has a long memory and appears to be playing a long game to acquire enough power before showing its strength.

France is like the wolf in a sheepskin hunting vulnerable lambs. It intervened in Rwanda in 1994 on the pretence of launching a "humanitarian intervention", having earlier armed and trained militias that committed the genocide in which 800,000 people died. As in Aesop’s tale, the wolf is fooled by its own shadow into believing that it is bigger than it is, and suffers from delusions of grandeur.

The UK is like the sly fox, which is often prepared to betray friends, recalling historical memories of "perfidious Albion" and Lord Palmerston’s famous dictum that countries have neither permanent friends nor permanent enemies, but permanent interests. In Aesop’s Fables, the fox and the lion hunted together, with the fox finding the prey and the lion killing it before they shared it: a good description of the UK-US invasion of oil-rich Iraq in 2003.

The games the P-5 plays often determine peacekeeping outcomes, since the council is the only body that can start or end peacekeeping missions and whose decisions are binding on all 193 member states. While the formal use of the veto by the P-5 has declined, it is still employed in the council’s closed-door consultations, which is where much of its serious business occurs. Many of its archaic procedures and policies are well known to the P-5, which has privileged access to UN documents through secretariat staff. French, US and UK nationals head key UN departments dealing with peacekeeping, political affairs, and humanitarian issues respectively.

Decisions are often based on complex and not always visible trade-offs between members of the P-5 that have been worked out over many years. As no written records of these closed-door consultations are published, the P-5 represents the council’s institutional memory, giving it a huge advantage over the 10 rotating members — sometimes dismissed as "tourists" by the P-5 — who serve only two-year terms.

The Security Council must therefore be urgently reformed, especially as Africa and Latin America are the only major regions without veto-wielding permanent membership. This is despite the fact that 60% of the council’s deliberations focus on Africa, while 75% of the UN’s peacekeepers are deployed on the continent. The most sensible solution in addressing the council’s increasingly threadbare legitimacy would be to expand the body to include countries such as Brazil, India, Japan, Germany, South Africa and Nigeria, whose membership, however, is contested by other regional powers.

Recognising that they are no longer great powers, but increasingly insignificant medium-sized powers, the UK and France have been the most hyperactive members of the council.

Both draft all the UN resolutions concerning 11 of 15 African cases on the council’s agenda. Japan and Germany have larger economies than these two powers, and contribute more to the UN financially than they do. Even Brazil’s economy is now about the size of the UK’s while India’s is expected to overtake both countries’ economies in the next decade. With the overrepresentation of European powers on the council, the UK and France should accept a diminished role and perhaps share a European Union seat with Germany. But the P-5 has built a veto into any such decision. As a UK diplomat once quipped when I put this proposition to him: "Turkeys don’t vote for Christmas."

• Adebajo is executive director of the Centre for Conflict Resolution, Cape Town, and author of UN Peacekeeping in Africa.