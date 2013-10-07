IN THE MARKETS: Buy low, sell high: the granddaddy of market myths

NINETEEN companies traded at a record high on the JSE last week, and the JSE all share index continues trading near record highs, making life difficult for those who believe that the key to making money in the market lies in mastering the fine art of buying low and selling high.

And when it comes to market myths, "buy low, sell high" is the granddaddy of them all.

On the subject of investing, probably no more destructive misconception has ever been conceived than the idea of buying low and selling high. Whatever the reason for its appeal and widespread popularity, no myth is more pervasive among amateur investors.

Stocks make all price movements in trends. Sometimes these movements are small, sometimes huge. But, given enough time, most stocks eventually have some large price trends that develop. Although most people know this, few realise the implications of it. One of the most common investor mistakes is to buy stocks that are trending down in price.

The common assumption is that if a stock has gone from 100 to 10, it is somehow more likely to get (back) to 100 than a stock that has gone from 10 to 40.

Most novice investors assume that a stock that is down in price will be a better bet than one that is trending up — exactly the opposite of the truth.

Stocks that are at new price highs tend to do better than those making new price lows.

Think about it: if a stock is destined to go from 5 to 100, it of necessity must pass through 6, 7, 8, 9, 30, 50, 80, etc, to get there. It might not be straight up. Apple, for example, increased by more than 9,000% from 2002 to 2012, but fell on 48% of all the trading days in that time — but that doesn’t change the overall trend.

Nor did Apple have to pass through 4, 3, 2 or 1 on its way from $7 to $700. Neither did Naspers when it went from R12.50 in 2002 to nearly R955 last month (7,540%). Or EOH, on its way from R5.60 in 2009 to R71.35 last week (1,175%). Or Calgro, going from a low of 38c in September 2010 to a high of R6.70 last week (1,663%).

Why then do most beginning investors favour stocks that have declined in price, rather than those that are at record highs? Simply put, because they "feel" safer buying a stock that once sold for a higher price.

But it is almost impossible to reap big profits from the stock market unless you are willing to buy and hold onto stocks that are making new record highs in price.

The idea of buying stocks that are hitting record highs rather than record lows won’t sit well with those investors who believe there’s no better time to buy a stock than when it’s on its knees.

It happens easily enough:

Maybe it’s an earnings miss (Iliad) or a misstep in the marketplace (DigiCore), or a change in leadership (JD Group), or a litigation settlement (Hudaco). Whatever the reason, a company faces turmoil, and the stock market, which doesn’t like problems, starts selling off the stock. Funds and institutions seeking short-term performance dump the poor performer.

Individual investors, fearful of being sunk, get out too. The price nosedives. After which, one of two things happen: the company either stays down or it picks itself up, dusts itself off, and starts heading back to where it was.

However, as opposed to buying into an overarching trend, here one is simply taking advantage of a temporary situation — when a share price is out of synch with a company’s prospects. Unfortunately, when the price starts to go back up, above recent highs, novice punters are once again likely to make the mistake of taking their profit and moving on.

Eventually, everyone finds stocks that will turn out to be big winners — but not everyone ends up profiting from them. It is your trading strategy that will determine whether or not you reap the benefits of the winners you find.

Then there are those situations where winners are best avoided.

Seth Jayson, at Fool.com, reckons you should be boring people when you’re talking about the stocks you own.

"When you tell your friends about your investments, they should run screaming from the room. You shouldn’t be allowed to tell them to someone that’s driving a car, in case they doze off.

"Let’s get real here. You think you’re the first to hear the story? The first to be excited by it? Think again. Everyone loves to talk about the next big thing, and that’s the problem with the next big thing. Since everybody already loves it, it’s priced accordingly."

Buy high, sell higher may be the smart thing to do, but it does require being sufficiently diligent to apply value principles so as to avoid overpriced stocks.