Election predictions are wishful thinking

MANY things have been predicted about next year’s elections, but the African National Congress (ANC) improving on the 65.9% it gained in 2009 has not made it to the list of prophecies by political scientists, analysts and commentators, soothsayers, astrologers, numerologists and the media. I am refraining from mentioning the forecasts of opposition parties because, in some cases, they are too extravagant to be taken seriously even by those who thought Bafana Bafana would qualify for, and win, next year’s Fifa World Cup. I will also say nothing about the fact that the main science behind these predictions about next year’s elections is wishful thinking.

Be that as it may, at face value, everything is pointing towards the ANC suffering significant electoral losses next year. If the "gatvol" index alone is anything to go by, the number of ANC MPs in the National Assembly is destined to fall drastically. In fact, if ours were a competitive presidential system, the negative image of President Jacob Zuma would devour the ruling party to the point of electoral extinction. But ours is neither a competitive nor a presidential system. However, negative perceptions about Zuma, and the antipathy that has been developing towards him, are not the only dangers facing the ANC.

The question I have been asking myself is whether corruption in this country is still endemic.

In other words, we must be open to the possibility that corruption is becoming systemic; that is, it is becoming the dominant culture in the state and the private sector, as well as in the interface between the two. For me, corruption must not be defined only in the narrow terms of attempts to influence decision makers and the content of public policy by powerful economic and political interests. Corruption is not just a matter of fraud, bribery, collusion and tender manipulation — it extends to everything nefarious that is done by actors in the ruling party, the state, business, the criminal underworld, labour and civil society, and on a transnational basis, to influence the political and economic environment to the advantage of elites in our society. Given how this, to some extent, has been caused by the change in the relationship between the ANC and state power since 1994, the ruling party shouldn’t win more than a handful of votes next year.

But predictions of a serious contraction in support for the ANC are based mainly on the perception and reality of the existence of certain gaps. There is no doubt in my mind that a gap has developed between what the ANC stood for and what it has become. There is also no doubt in my mind that strategic, leadership and moral gaps have developed between the ANC as a liberation movement and the ANC as a ruling party. To avoid the errors in analysis that may be caused by idealising the ANC of Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu and Oliver Tambo, maybe one should say that these gaps have widened since the advent of democracy.

All of this notwithstanding, we must not be too quick to write off the ANC. We must bear in mind that the outcome of an election may be shaped by foolish statements on the part of opposition parties. If, as has happened in the past, opposition parties characterise support for the ANC as mindless or, as was the case in 2009, some of them argue that support for the ANC betrays high levels of tolerance for corruption, traditional ANC supporters will vote against the opposition, but the votes will be counted in the ANC’s favour. Also, it is a mistake to think voter choices are reducible to a single factor, consideration or issue. Opposition parties must not delude themselves into thinking that their pet issues are uppermost in the minds of voters. Therefore, while Rolls-Royce election issues such as constitutionalism, the rule of law and morality are important, to focus too strongly on them may be the equivalent of buying expensive designer clothing for a hungry child.

So, the ANC may lose in the perception campaign and still maintain high levels of support in the ballot boxes on election day.

• Matshiqi is an independent political analyst.