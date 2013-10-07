Can Africa boast about its achievements as people try to flee?

THE deaths of more than 300 Africans in a boat packed with illegal immigrants heading for Italy last week must surely signal that all is not well on this continent.

Despite pockets of significant improvement in people’s fortunes in parts of the continent, the fact that illegal migration from Africa to Europe continues apace is a stark reminder that the aspirations of people on this continent are a long way from being realised.

The journey of illegal immigrants might end near the tantalising shores of Italy but it usually begins in poverty-stricken villages and towns in Africa, mostly across West and Central Africa. Families save for years to raise the often extortionate fares for trucks to take a chosen family member thousands of kilometres across some of the harshest landscapes the continent has to offer and onto boats, where they may perish or be arrested and turned back.

Occasionally they make it.

The estimate is that about 15% of all migrants may end up in a European country and even be given asylum.

That small percentage is enough to spur thousands more on. According to the United Nations, about 15,000 illegal immigrants, most of them from Africa, reached Italy and Malta last year. That suggests that many thousands more did not make it.

Those ill-fated Africans who died in the boat that sank last week just off Lampedusa, a small island off the Italian coast, were mostly from Somalia and Eritrea on the east coast, both countries dominated by poverty and conflict. But "boat people" also come from relatively prosperous and sought-after investment destinations, such as Nigeria.

Italy is not the only point of entry. Tamanrasset, a remote town in southern Algeria, is a favoured stopping point for Africans from Niger, Côte d’Ivoire, Chad, Nigeria and Mali on their way to a new life in Europe.

Tamanrasset is becoming a boom town on increased trade and its population is growing rapidly. Residents say numbers have grown from a few dozen migrants passing through some years ago to hundreds of people a month and now thousands, most of them believed to be headed for Europe. They use the town to recover from illness or to earn money to proceed on their journeys.

The town lies on the 4,500km Trans-Sahara Highway, which runs from Lagos in Nigeria to Algiers in the north. The road is mostly tarred but it is a long, lonely stretch with little fuel and water available along it.

And theft is rampant. Travellers say that if the bandits don’t get you, the police will. People carrying their life savings on them are easy prey.

Yet more people make their way along the West African coast via Senegal to Spain, where the narrow Strait of Gibraltar seems like a quick hop to a new life.

But last month alone, Moroccan and Spanish coastal patrols picked up 300 Africans trying to make the sea crossing illegally. Last year, more than 3,000 tried to make the sea journey from Africa to Spain. The authorities say the numbers are rising.

An article in German online publication Spiegel summed it up: "For these refugees, Europe is a secret cipher that stands for their dreams of a better life, for work and education and wealth. Europe is the promised continent they know from TV, where African soccer players can make it big, where supposedly there are jobs for everyone and always enough food, hospitals and good schools."

These desperate attempts to escape from Africa are nothing new. It has been happening for decades.

But the reality of thousands of Africans so desperate to lead better lives that they are literally dying to leave the continent does not really square with the much-touted "Africa rising" story we keep hearing these days.

Some of what the desperate migrants are looking for abroad is slowly starting to happen in Africa, as cities develop, incomes rise on high levels of foreign and domestic investment and services and opportunities begin to improve in urban areas.

But lifestyle improvements are happening far too slowly for millions of Africans. It is important that we see our achievements to date in the proper perspective.

• Games is CE of Africa @ Work, an African business advisory and consulting company.