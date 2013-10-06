THIS IS THE BUSINESS: Two kings of the clever comeback

IF for nothing other than a change of pace, your aged correspondent thought you might be amused, if only mildly, by some tales of brushes over decades in journalism with folks of standing, albeit not always prominent.

In 1960, as a permanent resident of the US, I presented myself at Fort Knox, Kentucky, as Recruit 41 30 36 522, Classification 11-S (whatever that was). We youngsters arrived on a train from Dallas, Texas, to be met on the platform, staggering under our pack bags, by a black sergeant built like a Sherman tank with a scowl on his scarred and weather-beaten face.

Menacingly, he strode down the line demanding of each of us our names, home towns, ages and education, whereupon he pronounced withering — and surprisingly articulate — criticisms of our backgrounds.

By the time he arrived in front of me, a white South African in 1960, I was ready for the worst. “Where you from, son?” he barked.

“Durham,” I stammered, choosing the closest name I knew in the US to Durban.

He stared at me. “You from that place in North Carolina, boy?”

“No, sergeant, not there.”

“Then where you from?”

“South, sergeant.”

“South of what?” he demanded.

“South Africa,” I responded, my legs trembling.

“No kidding, son. I better take good care of you. I might have kinfolk back there.”

We got along famously. He was an autodidact from a family of sharecroppers in Louisiana, who had taught himself to read, write and type after lying his way into the army at 15 and serving in Germany, Korea and, later, Vietnam. He appointed me his platoon guide, in charge in his absence.

He took us recruits for a night out in Louisville where we took turns taking his drinks out to his car because he was not permitted to enter the pub.

Finest boss I ever had.

A lifetime later I was running a newspaper company in Australia and Henry Kissinger, former secretary of state and Nobel peace prize winner, was on the board of our holding company in New York.

I invited him to visit Australia to deliver a series of talks.

He was sensational. Within moments he had audiences of 500 and more enraptured with his tales of history being made, of opening China to the world, of serving Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford as secretary of state, his impressions of world leaders and so on. He spoke without notes, never missing a beat, forging ahead in his Germanic growl.

He was always prepared to field questions from the floor. Once, a female Aussie journalist asked him a long and rambling question in one of those strident, high-pitched down under accents.

When she was finished he replied: “I am zo zorry. I did not get ze question. I alvays haff problems with people wiz accents.”

At the Australian Club in Sydney, he captivated an audience of about 30 of the country’s leading business figures with another of his rumbling but clear and cogent addresses.

After speaking he took questions. One of our directors, also the chairman of the largest waste management company in Australia (on the grounds that, perhaps, waste management and newspapers have a great deal in common), decided to display his knowledge of history by asking Kissinger this question:

“Well, Professor Kissinger, I have often wondered what the effect on modern history might have been had it been Mr Khrushchev rather than Mr Kennedy who had been assassinated on November 22 1963?”Kissinger pondered the question. The waste manager sat back smugly. Then Kissinger replied:

“Well, zis is an interesting question which, I must admit, I haff not before heard and to which I really do not haff an answer.” Our waste manager glowed. “However,” growled Kissinger, “I believe we can accept with certainty that Mr Onassis would not haff married Mrs Khrushchev.”

