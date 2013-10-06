BULL’S EYE: Luck of being least dirty shirt

THE term “bond vigilantes” suggests a shadowy cabal that lurks outside the law to punish ham-handed economic tsars and whip hapless politicians into line.

In fact they are not as sinister as their appellation sounds. The US is merely getting a bitter taste of the free market. The forces of supply and demand have decided that dollar-based fixed-income instruments are worth selling, and selling hard, in the face of the most embarrassing Congressional bumbles ever witnessed.

The bond vigilantes have spoken; the risk-off trade now means dumping US gilts and finding yield elsewhere.

This week’s US government shutdown is but a pinprick in the world of pain that faces the Obama regime in October. Already the markets have driven up the cost of borrowing, and it is likely to get much worse, further inflating the debt and spending burden that US fiscal and monetary authorities refuse to reduce.

The US is unlikely to default on its debt repayments on October 17. It has a Federal Reserve with more than enough blanks to print as many dollars as its Treasury needs. However, the ratings agencies do not like the prospect and nobody will be surprised when all three of them downgrade the US credit rating this month. We have seen grim confirmation of that likelihood since spreads on US credit default swaps have begun to widen.

Many investors may feel a kind of sour schadenfreude — emerging markets have many times suffered the attentions of bond vigilantes who punctured the value of currencies and blew up borrowing costs.

This leaves the likes of South Africa’s bond and currency market looking the least dirty shirts in a basket of decidedly grubby investment choices — a frail dollar, a moribund euro, a still dodgy yen and a too strong pound. Which means the rand, paradoxically, given the constipated local political environment, is in something of a sweet spot ... for now.

On Tuesday, a guy from Bloomberg demonstrated his product’s impressive array of facilities. The most fascinating was the real-time currency ticker tuned to the rand-dollar exchange. I wanted to see whether one could identify the most active offshore forex desks, but the data flickered past in a shimmering blur that made it impossible to hover the cursor over any one trade to spot the bulls and bears.

South Africa’s financial system has proved repeatedly it is among the planet’s finest in terms of openness and regulation, inviting hectic, healthy trade in a currency and rand-denominated debt market that international dealers feel confident enough to play to their heart’s content.

In the process of such unfettered price discovery, SA Inc not only learns the true value of its assets, but also earns the respect of the world. Now if only the government could ensure every other aspect of the local business environment was as transparent and welcoming.

• This article was first published in Sunday Times: Business Times