THE INSIDER: Charles Bronson returns to do social upliftment

THE rather humourless Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini should be redesignated the minister of social entertainment. She is highly quotable, even when tumbling, as she did on national radio during a mumble-and-talk show this week.

A half-awake listener swears he was not mishearing when she spoke of some social-upliftment project as being the work of Charles Bronson, a long-dead US actor. Which she changed to "… eh, Richard Bronson", which was presumably meant to be celebrity businessman Richard Branson. Earlier, when the interviewer tried to get in a word by interrupting the rambling "Mrs Minister", she snapped: "Give me an opportunity!"

Her quote of the show was when discussing social development commitment she observed people should try to "do something twice a week". Later, talking of how to spread the message of social upliftment, she said, if the listener heard it right (maybe he needs a social grant himself), that the message was "meant to go to the corners, every corner we don’t reach". From which the Insider must infer that her department is based on the Heineken upliftment model — reaching the parts other beers/social development projects cannot reach.

Financial strain reduces IQ

THE Associated Press is reporting something the Insider has long known to be true but will allow you to judge its verity for yourself. A recent study has found that people with serious financial problems experience a cognitive deficiency equivalent to a loss of about 13 IQ points.

"That’s the difference in IQ between a person who is a normal adult versus a chronic alcoholic," said Anandi Mani, one of the authors of the study. "In terms of age, it’s like an average 45-year-old as opposed to an average 60-year-old."

As with the body, the human mind has a limited capacity. Mental energy is expended every time we make a choice, and peripheral issues continue to tax our cognitive muscles even as we attempt to focus on unrelated tasks.

Thus people in impoverished circumstances are seriously handicapped when it comes to making decisions, occupied as their brains are with the pressing and immediate consequences of their financial predicament.

Writing in the journal Science, Mani explained that were they attempting to ascertain if financial stressors gave rise to any of the negative patterns identified by previous researchers as generally characteristic of people living in impoverished circumstances. "The question we therefore wanted to address is, is that a cause of poverty or a consequence of poverty?"

The Insider was sure he had an answer to this but now, thinking about his last payslip, he can’t really ... you know ... find the rite wordz. And anyway, being a Friday and coz he feels 60 suddenly he’s going home. To sleap and weap in a heap.

Wise words

"WHEN your IQ rises to 28, sell."

— Irwin Corey, US activist and actor billed as The World’s Foremost Authority (born 1914).

